I Tried Every Culver's Seafood Menu Item And This Was Hands-Down The Best

One of the most divisive items on any fast food menu is seafood. I know this firsthand because people have a lot of opinions when any type of seafood lands on a menu among burgers and fries. Whenever I am criticized for eating fish from a fast food joint I think to myself "what's the difference between a burger patty or a piece of fish hitting the assembly line behind the counter?" As such, when I had the chance to visit my local Culver's to sample all of its seafood delights, I was ready for the assignment. It was my first time ever setting foot into a Culver's, but I can tell you it will not be my last.

Culver's is a Wisconsin born chain that differentiates itself from other fast food joints with its ButterBurgers and hospitality. While I did not try the handcrafted burgers, I can confirm that Culver's hospitality is very real and the best I have ever seen in a casual fast food restaurant. Josephine, at the Boynton Beach location, took me under her wing immediately and gave me tips to navigate my Culver's order and select sides and accouterments to make my meals drool-worthy. Every Culver's employee displayed the hometown vibe the restaurant is known for and it was a breath of fresh air. My seafood feast exceeded my expectations and until you actually try them for yourself, don't write them off. These meals were fresh, delicious, and might just change your mind about fast food fish.