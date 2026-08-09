I Tried Every Culver's Seafood Menu Item And This Was Hands-Down The Best
One of the most divisive items on any fast food menu is seafood. I know this firsthand because people have a lot of opinions when any type of seafood lands on a menu among burgers and fries. Whenever I am criticized for eating fish from a fast food joint I think to myself "what's the difference between a burger patty or a piece of fish hitting the assembly line behind the counter?" As such, when I had the chance to visit my local Culver's to sample all of its seafood delights, I was ready for the assignment. It was my first time ever setting foot into a Culver's, but I can tell you it will not be my last.
Culver's is a Wisconsin born chain that differentiates itself from other fast food joints with its ButterBurgers and hospitality. While I did not try the handcrafted burgers, I can confirm that Culver's hospitality is very real and the best I have ever seen in a casual fast food restaurant. Josephine, at the Boynton Beach location, took me under her wing immediately and gave me tips to navigate my Culver's order and select sides and accouterments to make my meals drool-worthy. Every Culver's employee displayed the hometown vibe the restaurant is known for and it was a breath of fresh air. My seafood feast exceeded my expectations and until you actually try them for yourself, don't write them off. These meals were fresh, delicious, and might just change your mind about fast food fish.
North Atlantic Cod Sandwich
I have a long term relationship with McDonald's filet-o-fish and I'm not shy about it. Fast food fish doesn't always align with the highest quality, but Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is made with superior quality Cod, and it shows.There's no mystery fish here, just generous, perfectly fried, hand-cut fillet on a lightly buttered and toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, shredded Wisconsin cheddar, and Culver's own tartar sauce, which is a family recipe. Perhaps it's the fact that Culvers is family owned that makes it different in the best way. The cod fillet is a sizable and fried to a golden crisp. When you bite into it, you can tell immediately that it's fresh, is flaky, and is not greasy.
From the soft hoagie, shredded cheese, crispy lettuce, and creamy tartar sauce, it's a textural masterpiece. I'm not exaggerating when I say that if you put that sandwich on a place without any Culver's branding whatsoever, you could easily pass it off as a sammie from a legit fish joint perched on the water. I always get my tartar sauce on the side because I don't want anything on my sandwich to get prematurely soggy. The Culver's tartar was also mild like the fish and was much more pleasant than others. You can order it à la carte, which was $8.29 or make it a value basket with a drink and fries for an additional $4.49 at the Boynton Beach, Florida location.
North Atlantic Cod Dinner
If you have a hankering for fish, but prefer a dinner plate instead of a sandwich, Culver's also offers a North Atlantic Cod Dinner. There's the two-piece, priced at $15.79, or, if you are really hungry, the three-piece, which costs $19.59. The prices might sound steep for a fast food restaurant, but the high quality of the cod warrants the cost. Just like the sandwich, the cod on the dinner plate is crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside. It's cooked very well without a single sign of dryness. The cod fillets are the farthest thing from fishy tasting and it really does eat like it was cooked with care.
Culver's North Atlantic Cod Dinner comes with Culver's crinkle cut fries and coleslaw. Normally I would skip coleslaw because I usually find it to be off-putting and drowning in mayo, but Culver's did it right. The coleslaw is fresh and crispy, and it's sauced just enough to deliver a delicious bite. You can also swap those sides out for any of the other options, including premium choices for a slight surcharge.
The portion of the dinner plate is massive and also justifies the higher price point. It's easily shareable or great for leftovers. Each plate also comes with a small dinner roll. I was not expecting much from it, but it was very soft and enjoyable. You could even cut off a chunk of the cod and make your own impromptu slider with it.
Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
I could eat shrimp every day of the week. It's my preferred choice of protein, actually. Most fast food chains that serve it are not doing it right, but Culver's knocked it out of the park. The Butterly Jumbo Shrimp dinner cost me $13.39 for a six piece and it was bountiful. You can also choose to increase to a 10 piece shrimp meal for $16.39. Just like the cod dinner plate, the butterfly shrimp also comes with two sides. Since I already sampled Culver's coleslaw and fries, this time I opted for the mashed potatoes with gravy and the cheese curds. Josephine also told me I could not leave Culver's without experiencing the famous pretzel bites, so she added those to the mix.
The shrimp is delectable. The outer coating is super crispy, light, and tastes like a mix between beer batter and tempura. It packs a serious crunch and the shrimp inside are substantial. The shrimp is not fishy smelling and is cooked perfectly. If you like the tang of a good cocktail sauce, the one from Culver's is a fantastic accompaniment to the butterfly jumbo shrimp.
The mashed potatoes are smooth with some lumps, which is a good thing because they are made using real russet potatoes and not nondescript potato flakes, like other chains. The gravy is delicious, comforting, and savory. As far as the pretzel bites, these are a winner when dipped in the Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce.
Methodology
I visited the Culver's in Boynton Beach, Florida, and any prices referenced are from that particular store and may vary. I didn't love the idea of getting the seafood dishes to go and having them sit in containers in my car, so I opted to order and taste everything at the restaurant. There are three seafood options on the Culver's menu —North Atlantic Cod Sandwich, North Atlantic Cod Dinner, and Butterfly Shrimp Dinner. Since both dinner plates come with sides, I tried to get a diverse mix of items for the sake of variety. I tasted everything fresh and judged everything on quality, flavor, portion size, and texture.
Which of Culver's Seafood is the Best Catch?
It was not that simple to pick a clear winner because all of the seafood items truly delivered. If I am forced to choose a front runner, it would be the butterfly shrimp. I could not get over the superb crunch of the coating and how big the piece of shrimp inside was. There was no skimping at all on this plate, or any of the Culver's menu selections.
More times than not, any shrimp meal from a fast food restaurant is overpowered by way too much breading and also has a fishy odor. Not Culver's. The butterfly shrimp truly tasted like it was made with high quality ingredients and a whole lot of love. Culver's butterfly shrimp easily rivals fried shrimp platters from other fast casual chains and I will shout it from the rooftops. I would gladly eat and recommend any of Culver's seafood items to those who enjoy them as opposed to a burger or chicken sandwich, and I am officially a loyal fan of this endearing fast food restaurant.