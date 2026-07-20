Are Culver's Mashed Potatoes Actually Real?

Fast food chains are notorious for cutting corners when it comes to ingredients, substituting the original high-quality ones with cheaper products down the line in order to maximize profits. Sometimes it's hard not to wonder if a dish is exactly as advertised.

Fortunately, in the case of Culver's mashed potatoes, you can rest assured that they start with actual spuds. Culver's website says, "Our Mashed Potatoes and Gravy are the real deal — made from Russet potatoes, milk and seasonings, mashed 'til perfectly light and fluffy, and dripping with savory home-style gravy."

That means the mashed potatoes you ordered with that fried cod meal (which is also used in the Midwest chain's high-quality fast food fish sandwiches) are going to taste as homey as you're hoping they will. In Culver's case, you're not getting a dark brown gravy, but rather a chicken-based one with a lighter hue to it. The Wisconsin-based frozen custard specialist discontinued serving its brown gravy, which means this side dish has a milder, savory taste when compared to some other fast food mashed potatoes.