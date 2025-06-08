The Simple Dressing Mistake That Ruins Homemade Coleslaw
As we head into the hot and sweaty months of summer, coleslaw is about to see more prominence on dinner tables. It's light, refreshing, and tasty, as long as you make it right. If you've ever wondered why restaurant coleslaw tastes so much better than homemade, some of the answers lie in the dressing itself. For one, they use the right amount of it. For another, their dressings are perfectly balanced (the rule of thumb: use less than what you think you need). That's why the biggest mistake you're probably making with your coleslaw is buying pre-made dressing from the store instead of just making your own from scratch.
Not only is slaw dressing pretty easy to make, but it's also way more interesting than the boring, bland stuff you can pick up at the grocery store. You can adjust the tang, salt, savoriness, and other parts of the flavor profile to your own personal liking, and you can add as much or little as you want to your coleslaw. Pass up on the pre-made stuff and learn the tips and tricks for making your own coleslaw dressing.
Making your own coleslaw dressing from scratch
There are a few flavor elements you want to keep in mind when crafting a homemade coleslaw dressing. First, do you want it creamy or tangy? You can have it both ways, too. We've mentioned tzatziki, the tangy sauce that makes a perfect coleslaw dressing, here at The Takeout, and it does create a tasty sauce base that captures perfectly that blend between tang and cream. If you prefer tang-forward, you may want to lean toward a vinegar-based sauce. For something creamier, go for a mayo-based sauce. Make sure to salt your cabbage before you toss everything together to season it and get rid of some of that extra moisture, too; it's a simple trick that prevents runny coleslaw.
To elevate your homemade coleslaw and dressing even more, consider throwing some unique and stand-out ingredients into it. A pomegranate vinaigrette style dressing adds pops of sugary sweetness to the tang of vinegar, and pomegranate seeds add more crunch to the cabbage. Using Kewpie mayo instead of American mayo bumps up the umami flavor and sets the stage for a savory coleslaw to pair with lighter dishes like fresh, buttered corn. Try some extra carrots and a peanut-lime style dressing, adding in cilantro and cucumbers for a summery take on some classic Thai tastes. Once you start making your own coleslaw dressings, you have a whole new world of options right at the tips of your fingers, so don't be afraid to dive in head-(or fork)-first.