The Simple Dressing Mistake That Ruins Homemade Coleslaw

As we head into the hot and sweaty months of summer, coleslaw is about to see more prominence on dinner tables. It's light, refreshing, and tasty, as long as you make it right. If you've ever wondered why restaurant coleslaw tastes so much better than homemade, some of the answers lie in the dressing itself. For one, they use the right amount of it. For another, their dressings are perfectly balanced (the rule of thumb: use less than what you think you need). That's why the biggest mistake you're probably making with your coleslaw is buying pre-made dressing from the store instead of just making your own from scratch.

Not only is slaw dressing pretty easy to make, but it's also way more interesting than the boring, bland stuff you can pick up at the grocery store. You can adjust the tang, salt, savoriness, and other parts of the flavor profile to your own personal liking, and you can add as much or little as you want to your coleslaw. Pass up on the pre-made stuff and learn the tips and tricks for making your own coleslaw dressing.