The 9 Hands-Down Best Culver's Ordering Tips You Need To Know By Now

Poutine is a Canadian dish that consists of french fries and cheese curds topped with gravy. It is fairly well known and has become so popular that it's even made its way onto menus at some restaurants and fast food chains. While it is not offered at Culver's, the restaurant does have everything you need to make a cheater poutine. In fact, it's even something the chain has provided instructions on how to make.

Each recipe we found from customers was different and unique in its own way. That means you can decide which to use based on your own taste and preference. One creation from an apparent employee requires others to get a kids meal of the Buffalo Chicken Tenders with extra crispy fries and a side of chicken gravy to make a tasty poutine. Another Redditor suggested the following: "Small fry extra crispy, pot roast sandwich no bun, two cheese sauces. Then you assemble. Fries, then the meat, then coat it in cheese."

The most common method we saw to create a Culver's poutine involved ordering cheese curds, french fries, and a side of the beef or chicken gravy, then combining them. That said, it was noted by a couple of commenters that some locations have gotten rid of the beef gravy, so visitors may have to settle for chicken. As a matter of fact, this menu hack has become so popular that it's received media attention.