2 Magic Words At Culver's Get You A Better Burger
Of all the fast food joints in existence, Culver's stands apart as unique. Fans of the Wisconsin chain consider the restaurant a step above its competitors, raving about its one-of-a-kind root beer and Culver's iconic ButterBurgers. And to upgrade the burger-feasting experience, customers only need to say two simple magic words: "the works."
Ordering a menu item with "the works" at most establishments generally conveys a desire to have every topping and ingredient available loaded onto your meal. But not at Culver's, where "the works" implies you want ketchup, mustard, pickles, and raw onions.
But uttering those magic words only conjures up those toppings for specific menu items. It's an option with ButterBurgers, with or without cheese, and the Mushroom and Swiss Burger. But it's not an available shortcut to ordering those four toppings for the Deluxe burgers, which are automatically topped with pickles, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and mayo. Ketchup and mustard are still options — you just have to spell it out to an employee if you want those sauces.
Customers can also order "the works" on a Beef Pot Roast and Pork Loin sandwiches, but not any of the chicken or fish sandwiches. Again, the toppings are there to be had, but you have to ask for them by name. And if you do ask for a ButterBurger with "the works," that doesn't disqualify you from adding other tasty toppings to your order.
Building the perfect Culver's burger
Although ordering one of Culver's fresh, not frozen, burgers with "the works" is all some people need for a blissful culinary experience, not everyone feels the same way. As one example, some folks love pickles, and others view them as a vile abomination that has no business anywhere near a burger. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as they say. But thankfully, Culver's offers a variety of tasty sandwich toppings so that all patrons can get a meal that's custom-fit just for them.
Any burger joint worth its salt offers bacon, and Culver's is no different. The thick-cut strips of pork are the perfect way to up the umami and protein on your order, and they can be added to any sandwich on the menu, even the grilled cheese. More traditional burger toppings not included in "the works," like lettuce and tomato, serve as a terrific way to balance the savory notes of the sandwich.
Then there are the less common burger toppings that not all fast food haunts offer. Grilled onions and mushrooms are also available upon request, and, at least at some locations, jalapeños are there to bring some heat to your meal. And while American cheese is the standard, folks can substitute cheddar or Swiss if that's more to their liking. "The works" gets you a better burger without listing off exactly what you're looking for, but just a few more words produce a dish that's tailor-made for you.