2 Magic Words At Culver's Get You A Better Burger

Of all the fast food joints in existence, Culver's stands apart as unique. Fans of the Wisconsin chain consider the restaurant a step above its competitors, raving about its one-of-a-kind root beer and Culver's iconic ButterBurgers. And to upgrade the burger-feasting experience, customers only need to say two simple magic words: "the works."

Ordering a menu item with "the works" at most establishments generally conveys a desire to have every topping and ingredient available loaded onto your meal. But not at Culver's, where "the works" implies you want ketchup, mustard, pickles, and raw onions.

But uttering those magic words only conjures up those toppings for specific menu items. It's an option with ButterBurgers, with or without cheese, and the Mushroom and Swiss Burger. But it's not an available shortcut to ordering those four toppings for the Deluxe burgers, which are automatically topped with pickles, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and mayo. Ketchup and mustard are still options — you just have to spell it out to an employee if you want those sauces.

Customers can also order "the works" on a Beef Pot Roast and Pork Loin sandwiches, but not any of the chicken or fish sandwiches. Again, the toppings are there to be had, but you have to ask for them by name. And if you do ask for a ButterBurger with "the works," that doesn't disqualify you from adding other tasty toppings to your order.