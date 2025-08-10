Are Culver's Burgers Actually Fresh Not Frozen?

Although many restaurant chains use frozen meat for burger patties, we're forever grateful to Culver's for taking its brand and ButterBurgers seriously. Culver's goes the extra mile by using fresh ground beef, and the burgers are perfectly cooked to order by a trained grill master. According to the Wisconsin-based chain, the burger beef blend includes freshly ground sirloin, chuck, and beef plate. This special combination of high-quality meat ensures that each bite is full of delicious flavor, which is often lost when chains use frozen patties.

The grill master places the beef onto a hot flat top grill and uses a press-and-sear technique to create a uniform thickness, lock in moisture, and maximize searing. The patty is seasoned with salt and pepper and only turned once to avoid it drying out. When juices around the burger are clear, it's a signal that it's done. After the grill master butters the toasted bun, the freshly cooked burger is prepared with custom toppings and served steaming hot directly to the guest.