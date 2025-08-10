Are Culver's Burgers Actually Fresh Not Frozen?
Although many restaurant chains use frozen meat for burger patties, we're forever grateful to Culver's for taking its brand and ButterBurgers seriously. Culver's goes the extra mile by using fresh ground beef, and the burgers are perfectly cooked to order by a trained grill master. According to the Wisconsin-based chain, the burger beef blend includes freshly ground sirloin, chuck, and beef plate. This special combination of high-quality meat ensures that each bite is full of delicious flavor, which is often lost when chains use frozen patties.
The grill master places the beef onto a hot flat top grill and uses a press-and-sear technique to create a uniform thickness, lock in moisture, and maximize searing. The patty is seasoned with salt and pepper and only turned once to avoid it drying out. When juices around the burger are clear, it's a signal that it's done. After the grill master butters the toasted bun, the freshly cooked burger is prepared with custom toppings and served steaming hot directly to the guest.
Culver's makes frozen custard fresh daily, too
Just like its burgers, Culver's makes its sweet and creamy frozen custard fresh in smaller batches throughout the day. Unlike ice cream, frozen custard requires a mixture of milk, cream, and 1.4% egg yolks to deserve the title. Vanilla extract is a not-so-secret ingredient added to every batch of Culver's frozen custard to amplify its natural flavors. From there, the custard slowly freezes over time to prevent air bubbles and create that thick, silky smooth texture that customers love. Optional mix-ins like nuts, candies, or syrups are added later.
Besides making fresh frozen custard and being family-owned, Culver's is known for its Flavor of the Day tradition, which started with Caramel Pecan in 1984. Since then, each franchise location serves a special rotating custard flavor that changes daily. The Flavor of the Day Menu totals over 40 flavors, including variations like Georgia Peach, Oreo Cookie Overload, and Raspberry Cheesecake. Guests can even track the Flavor of the Day at various Culver's locations using the Flavor of the Day finder online.