The Way McDonald's CEO Orders His Filet-O-Fish Is Criminally Boring
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is surprisingly humble. It simply features an Alaska pollock patty, a wonky half-slice of American cheese, and a good portion of tartar sauce. Out of all the people in the world, you'd think McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski would have a brilliant hack for ordering the best Filet-O-Fish, but his method is ultimately ho-hum enough that it's worth noting (all in good fun, of course).
He once shared on Instagram, "If you know me, you know that I love McDonald's Filet-O-Fish (hold the tartar sauce)." Without any tartar sauce at all, that simply leaves a fish patty on a small slice of American cheese, which sounds concerningly boring. There's not a ton about McDonald's sauce varieties that you probably don't already know, but the fact that he doesn't add any flourishes, like pickles, lettuce, heck, even Big Mac sauce, makes this seem potentially like a pretty dull bite. Of course, to each their own when it comes to food preferences; not everyone enjoys the many ways of using mayo, but isn't a sauceless Filet-O-Fish a touch dry?
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski may just be burned out on McDonald's food
I'm a former restaurant cook, having made thousands of pizzas, specifically. Though I never tired of pizza as a genre, I did admittedly get a little tired of our own style, having eaten so many pies throughout my tenure. You can't always blame someone for palate fatigue, especially at their own establishment. But McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski does have a bit of a reputation for looking as if he doesn't like eating McDonald's at all — who could forget the time he barely took a bite of McDonald's new Big Arch burger in a promotional video, causing rival fast food CEOs to tease him online?
Another interesting detail about his Filet-O-Fish preference is that Alaska pollack is notably popular because it's not particularly, well, fishy. It's often used for things like fish sticks, which many picky kids happily chow down on. While we don't know Kempczinski's regular diet, I'd hazard a guess he brings his own lunch into the office, or maybe has someone bring in takeout for him (he is the CEO, after all), though he has alluded to having Filet-O-Fish sans tartar sauce for lunch in a past Instagram post. Perhaps he just likes his food dry and doesn't even put dressing on his salad. Whatever the case, he could put more effort into appearing like he enjoys McDonald's food on camera.