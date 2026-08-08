The Way McDonald's CEO Orders His Filet-O-Fish Is Criminally Boring

I'm a former restaurant cook, having made thousands of pizzas, specifically. Though I never tired of pizza as a genre, I did admittedly get a little tired of our own style, having eaten so many pies throughout my tenure. You can't always blame someone for palate fatigue, especially at their own establishment. But McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski does have a bit of a reputation for looking as if he doesn't like eating McDonald's at all — who could forget the time he barely took a bite of McDonald's new Big Arch burger in a promotional video, causing rival fast food CEOs to tease him online?

Another interesting detail about his Filet-O-Fish preference is that Alaska pollack is notably popular because it's not particularly, well, fishy. It's often used for things like fish sticks, which many picky kids happily chow down on. While we don't know Kempczinski's regular diet, I'd hazard a guess he brings his own lunch into the office, or maybe has someone bring in takeout for him (he is the CEO, after all), though he has alluded to having Filet-O-Fish sans tartar sauce for lunch in a past Instagram post. Perhaps he just likes his food dry and doesn't even put dressing on his salad. Whatever the case, he could put more effort into appearing like he enjoys McDonald's food on camera.