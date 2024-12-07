The Fascinating Origin Story Of Fish Sticks

Just like a plate of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets, the thought of fish sticks can evoke a sense of nostalgia for some. But, did you know fish sticks were actually created because people loved meat more? In fact, SPAM, the canned classic, gained popularity at this time (despite the fact that it goes bad a few days after opening).

During WWII, those in the U.S. were forced to ration food and conserve resources, making meat a hot commodity. But after the war ended, the fishing industry experienced major growth as well. A simple issue of supply versus demand led those in the fish business to come up with products and campaigns that would entice Americans to buy more fish.

Complaints like its "too smelly" would usually be the sort of thing you'd hear from a picky toddler you're trying to con into eating Brussels sprouts, but at this time it was one of the many reasons people weren't in love with fish for dinner. Homemakers also considered fish more difficult to prepare than meat. (Little did they know, one day sushi would be popular in the U.S. and its top seller would be a major grocery store.) However, Birds Eye, a frozen foods company in Massachusetts, and its then-parent company, General Foods Corporation, hooked a winner when they debuted fish sticks in 1953.