8 Telltale Signs Your Pork Has Gone Bad

Food safety is something you definitely never want to mess around with (especially in today's world of seemingly never-ending food recalls). As such, it can be smart to familiarize yourself with the telltale signs of a food that's gone bad. Unfortunately, though, that's not always easy.

We spoke with several experts about pork and, specifically, how to tell that it's gone bad. These experts included Dr. KatieRose McCullough, senior director of science and public health at the Meat Institute; Dr. Vanessa Coffman, alliance director at Stop Foodborne Illness; and Dr. Catherine Nettles Cutter, professor and food safety extension specialist for Penn State University's Department of Food Science. All mentioned something similar: It can be really difficult to tell if pork is truly "safe" to eat, and relying on look, smell, and taste alone can be tricky.

Sometimes, pork can appear totally normal, but still harbor foodborne pathogens — and even then, if the pork is handled appropriately, it may not pose any danger. That said, there are some signs that pork might not be of the highest quality, and you may want to avoid eating it — whether or not it is still technically "okay" to eat. So, along those lines, let's take a look at some of the best ways to avoid less-than-best pork and best practices for cooking pork safely.