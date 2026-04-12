What To Do With That Frozen Meat You Forgot In Your Freezer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In these inflationary times, whenever I see a good deal on a pricey product like meat, I grab it. As a result, both of my freezers (yes, I have two) are always full. Some of these bargain buys can get lost in the shuffle for a long, long time. Some well-meaning kitchen advice suggests tossing meat out after a few months in the freezer, but I regard such food waste as sacrilege. You're throwing away money, and for no good reason — no lesser authority than the USDA has decreed frozen foods will keep forever. In fact, there are accounts of 20th-century scientists and explorers consuming meat that was 50,000 years old.

I, too, have my own antique meat story involving a very old freezer badly in need of defrosting. After it thawed out, it was found to contain a package of ground beef with a label pronouncing it to be about a decade old. I cooked it, I ate it, and I lived to tell the tale. While I don't recall that long-frozen beef tasting too different from a fresher product, this may not always be the case with meat that's had a lengthy sojourn at icy temperatures. For one thing, it's possible for meat to go bad if the freezer temp rises above 0 degrees Fahrenheit, in which case there's no salvaging it. Even if it's frozen as solid as a mammoth in a glacier, however, meat can become dry and lose some of its flavor over time. In that case, there are several different cooking techniques that will compensate for the decline in taste and texture which will let you repurpose old, frozen meat into something delicious.