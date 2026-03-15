The Oldest Preserved Meat Eaten By Humans Was 50,000 Years In The Making

Imagine getting invited to a dinner party and finding out that the food being served is preserved meat? Sure, this doesn't sound bad considering most of our beloved deli meats are processed to have a longer shelf life than raw meat, but what if we told you the meat displayed at the dinner table during this gathering would be 50,000 years old? Sounds totally bizarre. However, this is actually what happened at a house party in Alaska hosted by paleontologist Dale Guthrie sometime in 1984. At the gathering, Guthrie served his guests a stew that contained neck meat from an unearthed fossil: a well-preserved steppe bison nicknamed "Blue Babe" after Paul Bunyan's blue ox.

The thought process behind Guthrie's move to serve his dinner guests with centuries-old meat wasn't clear. Blue Babe had been discovered five years before the house party. Initial findings led Guthrie and his team to believe that the bison's frozen remains were at least 36,000 years old, but more sophisticated technologies later on bumped this age to 50,000 years old. Perhaps it was the allure of trying a literal slice of biological history that drove Guthrie to cook the preserved animal's neck. After all, even the most outrageous things Anthony Bourdain has ever eaten could never hold a candle to this extremely rare delicacy.