The Most Outrageous Things Anthony Bourdain Ever Ate

In Season 1, Episode 4 of "Parts Unknown," Anthony Bourdain talks shop with chef Martin Picard, one of Montreal's most popular chefs. Picard's philosophy is that if you trap beavers, you should cook them and eat them, not just strip them of their pelts.

Eating beaver may seem pretty outrageous, but in Bourdain's experience, eating beaver meat that was well-cooked in its blood and juices left a lasting impression. Of course, his beaver meat was cooked by a master, with the gravy looking thick, almost like chocolate. Picard prefers it this way, and the result, as described by Bourdain, was absolutely delicious. The beaver tail, however, was another story, and you may want to give that a miss.

While it might seem too out-of-the-box for some, those who like game meat will enjoy beaver as it has a unique taste of its own. While it may not compare with some of the other dishes on this list in terms of outrageousness, it definitely still isn't for the squeamish.