An octopus cooked just right is perfectly tender and flavorful enough to be served on its own or alongside salads, potatoes, or greens. However, cooking octopus isn't always smooth sailing, and not tenderizing it properly can mean it develops a disappointingly rubbery texture. (I've had chewy octopus served to me several times at restaurants, so getting it right is definitely a challenge.) However, there are a few simple methods which will give you perfectly tender octopus, and no, none of them involve slamming a dead octopus against rocks like they do in Greece.

The simplest method is cooking your octopus at a gentle simmer. The aim is to simmer it for between one and two hours, or until you can easily pierce the thickest tentacle with a knife. Using fresh or frozen octopus is completely fine for this method. (After all, frozen seafood is often better than fresh seafood.) If using fresh octopus, allow for a slightly longer cooking time. If you're using frozen octopus, make sure it's fully defrosted before you start simmering it. For those who want to be extra sure their octopus will turn out tender, you can add a tablespoon of vinegar to your simmering water; the acid will help tenderize the octopus' tissue. Once the octopus has simmered, you should finish it on the grill; octopus is one of the many foods that you can throw on the grill besides meat.