Popular Canadian Foods Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Canada and the United States have historically enjoyed a friendly but distant relationship, culturally speaking. Both countries share a language (or at least one of them; French is one of Canada's two official tongues, along with English) and certain standards of living. Canadian artists and entertainers often make their way south to try their luck in the larger American market, and many U.S.-based restaurants have thrived for decades after expanding into Canada. We all even eat a lot of the same foods, heavily influenced by a shared legacy of Western European colonialism and heritage. But if one looks closely, beyond the plethora of A&W burger joints and Tim Hortons coffee and doughnut shops, they'll see that the U.S. and Canada diverge quite a bit when it comes to what we eat. For example, there are numerous Canadian fast food chains that we'd love to see in the U.S., because there are some foods that Canadians do better than Americans.

And while the U.S. has exported much of its diet to Canada, the reverse is relatively rare. That's quite unfortunate, because there are lots of delicious, quintessentially and proudly Canadian foods that would probably earn a following in the U.S. if more Americans were aware of them. Here then are some essential Canadian dishes that are very much worth a taste.