Canadian Fast Food Chains We'd Love To See In The US

While hundreds of different fast food restaurants chains have exponentially grown and then saturated the large United States dining landscape, the choices have grown a bit stale in recent years. There aren't all that many different options available for a cheaply priced meal designed to be eaten quickly on the premises or in one's car or at a location of their choosing.

While the quality, price, and presentation may vary, American fast food can be almost entirely categorized into a few boxes: hamburger-shilling clones of McDonald's and Burger King, pizza, Mexican-inspired cuisine, fried chicken, American-style Chinese food, and baked goods with coffee à la Starbucks. Fast food in the U.S. needs an injection of novelty and newness. Where can those new ideas come from? Let's look slightly northward, to Canada.

Canada is a giant and complex country that's like the U.S. in that it's a melting pot of many cultures. That diversity has allowed certain niche cuisines to develop alongside Canadian-born favorites. Canada is just right there, enjoying its many domestic fast food chains that it really should consider sharing with the rest of the world. Here are some of the most popular, dominant, and tasty fast food chains that you can only find in Canada — but which we'd love to see expand into the United States someday.