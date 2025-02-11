Suet Vs Lard: What's The Difference?

If you've ever followed a recipe that mentions suet or lard, you might have wondered what the difference is between the two. You may have even asked yourself what the heck suet is in the first place. Lard is for sure the more common of the two, as most people have probably heard of lard at some point in life. Suet is a bit more of a specialty item. They're both animal fats, but they aren't interchangeable in the kitchen.

Suet is a firm, crumbly fat that comes from cows or sheep, and you find it in traditional British puddings or savory pies. Lard is the smooth, rendered fat from pigs that's widely used in baking and frying all over the world.

When you're considering whether to use suet or lard, remember that the two fats have different textures and uses. However, they both have the big perk of a high smoke point, so they can handle the heat — literally. That makes them excellent for frying, sautéing, and searing. You won't have to stress about them smoking up or taking on those unpleasant, acrid flavors during high-heat cooking. Suet works well in recipes that need structure, and lard's creamy texture makes it perfect for creating flaky pastries or frying foods. Suet is more niche in modern kitchens, but both fats have a long history of adding flavor and texture to dishes.