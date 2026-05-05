For Perfectly Cooked Pork Steak, Always Use This Cooking Method

Most steakhouses tend to be pretty beef-centric, to the point where some (such as the beginner-friendly Longhorn Steakhouse) incorporate cattle references into their name and logo. As it turns out, though, the most underrated cut of meat for steak doesn't even come from a cow. Pork steaks may not be something you typically see on a restaurant menu, but if you cook them at home you should follow a method recommended by Scott Thomas, the barbecue blogger behind The Grillin' Fools. As he told The Takeout, "The absolute best way to cook pork steak is the reverse sear method." As his website's name implies, he also employs a grill or, more specifically, a smoker. If you don't have a dedicated smoker, though, there's no need to purchase an expensive piece of equipment because transforming your grill into a smoker is almost too easy.

Once you've got your smoker set up, Thomas advises: "Season [the pork steak] and then slow smoke it to around 160 degrees Fahrenheit, then crank up another grill to north of 500 degrees and give it a quick sear on both sides. Then slather it in sauce and put it back on the smoker to thicken that sauce." He doesn't give any specific times but says that you want to keep smoking the seared meat until it reaches a fairly high internal temperature: "The sear and extra smoke session should get those pork steaks past the 180 degrees we need to finish rendering the fat and collagen." As the pork cooks, you can reapply the barbecue sauce every 15 minutes if you wish, but it isn't necessary to do so.