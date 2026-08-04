14 Ingredients You Need For A Traditional Mexican Breakfast

These days, breakfast in Mexico may not look all that different from breakfast eaten this side of the Rio Grande. Many of the same boxed cereal brands are popular there, as are Dunkin', Starbucks, and Mickey D's, for that matter. Some McDonald's Mexican breakfast items are a little bit different than the ones we can order here — the Mexican Special Breakfast, for example, is similar to our Big Breakfast, except you get an English muffin instead of a biscuit. Others, like the hotcakes and hash browns, look very much the same. The real difference between our countries' eating habits, however, comes when you throw in the word "traditional."

A traditional American breakfast might include waffles or bacon and eggs. In Mexico, however, a different roster of dishes is in heavy rotation at restaurants, on weekends, and on other occasions when people have time for a leisurely morning meal. Some of the ingredients, such as eggs, cheese, and potatoes, are well known throughout North America (and indeed, the wider world). Others, however, are a bit more localized — chorizo tends to be used more often than bacon or ham, while beans play a larger role than they do here in the U.S. Corn-based beverages and coffee made with unrefined sugar are also harder to find north of the border, but give them time. We're constantly embracing new foods and new cultures, so these traditional Mexican ingredients may soon find their way into breakfasts throughout North America.