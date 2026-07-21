The McDonald's Mexican Breakfast Order We're Desperate To Try

One of the convenient things about international fast food chains is that, to some extent, it's the same everywhere. These chains have to abide by local food regulations, as well as adjust to cultural norms (McDonald's in India doesn't use beef or pork for its burgers, for instance), but on the whole, a McDonald's in New York isn't too far removed from a McDonald's in Amsterdam or Rome. With that said, McDonald's has also been known to adjust to the local culture at times — including in Mexico, where it offers a take on the McMuffin that sounds truly delicious. (There is also a UFO-themed McDonald's in Roswell, New Mexico, but that's quite a different way of adjusting to the local culture.)

The "McMuffin a la Mexicana" is just what it sounds like: an Egg McMuffin, that stalwart of fast food breakfasts, with a few added elements to spice things up, literally and figuratively. The egg is prepared in the style of a Mexican omelet, including bell peppers and onions, and topped with a smear of refried beans and a slice of bacon (unlike American McMuffins, which have Canadian bacon). We certainly don't want to take our regular American Egg McMuffins for granted, but we would be lying if we said we didn't want to try a McMuffin south of the border expeditiously.