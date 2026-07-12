Order A Hands Down Better McMuffin With These 4 Tips
There are very few fast food menus quite as iconic as McDonald's breakfast menu, and the Egg McMuffin is arguably the star of the show. Ever since making its debut at the massive fast food chain in the early 1970s, Egg McMuffins (and its several variations) have become a beloved stalwart of McDonald's menu. As we continue to mourn the fact that McDonald's no longer serves breakfast all day, fans of the breakfast sandwich have likely been looking for ways to improve it in one way or another; making the most of their early morning McDonald's order in the process. Luckily, this is even easier than you may think.
As is the case with many McDonald's items, you can customize most versions of the Egg McMuffin both on the McDonald's app and in-person, leaving you with several ways to upgrade the simple sandwich in ways that will make it better suited to your tastes. Beyond item customization, you can also look elsewhere on the breakfast menu to make the McMuffin more delicious; whether you're adding condiments or a separate menu item to the delicious breakfast sandwich, there are several ways to improve this remarkably popular dish.
Order a second egg
Starting with a simple and effective way to customize the sandwich: Adding an additional egg to an Egg McMuffin is beneficial for those who find themselves wanting more of the titular ingredient when they order the menu item. For an upcharge of $2.19, you can add a second round egg patty to your breakfast sandwich, adding seven grams of protein to your meal in the process.
This trick is especially fruitful for the Steak and Egg McMuffin, as the extra egg patty helps balance out the thicker piece of meat and additional onions featured on it. You can also request a different style of egg which McDonald's provides elsewhere — be it scrambled or folded — to your sandwich, although this isn't an option on the McDonald's app and thus would need to be part of an in-person order.
There's no doubt that egg lovers will enjoy this version of the sandwich regardless of what type of meat you pick, though, as the second egg increases both the flavor and substance of the Egg McMuffin. As such, it's well worth giving a shot next time you're at McDonald's before the breakfast menu concludes at 10:30 a.m.
Add a dipping sauce of your choice
Looking elsewhere on the McDonald's menu to make the Egg McMuffin better, ordering some dipping sauce and either pouring it on the breakfast sandwich or dipping the sandwich into said sauce is the perfect way to upgrade this classic McDonald's meal. It's a great course of action if you find the breakfast sandwich is a bit too dry for your taste. Plus, considering the fact that each sauce costs just $0.30, this is simultaneously one of the most worthwhile and inexpensive upgrades you can give to your Egg McMuffin.
As far as what sauce to pick, Tangy BBQ is the gold standard of McDonald's sauces and thus is a strong contender for an Egg McMuffin. However, an even better choice for those looking to give their breakfast a kick is the Spicy Buffalo sauce — a dipping sauce that is a match made in heaven for the Egg McMuffin. Hot sauce is known for pairing exceptionally well with eggs, and while buffalo sauce is a richer, heavier version of the beloved condiment, it is similarly capable of elevating McDonald's signature breakfast sandwich immensely. I personally find the buffalo sauce is a must anytime I order the Sausage and Egg McMuffin, in particular, but any variation of the sandwich can be made better with the use of the sauce.
Get a double meat Egg McMuffin
Switching gears to another upgrade that can be done easily through the McDonald's app; a double meat McMuffin is great if you're a meat-lover looking for the most bang for your buck during McDonald's breakfast hours. In a similar way that adding an additional egg can improve how satiating the McMuffin is, doubling up on the meat is a trick that some say creates the definitive version of the sandwich, so it's a must-try customization for your typical breakfast order.
Adding a second piece of meat can be done on any Egg McMuffin you purchase, but the upgrade is even better when you mix-and-match the meat you're getting. Most notably, you can get traditional or Canadian bacon added to a Sausage and Egg McMuffin. Two strips of bacon cost $1.99 while the single Canadian bacon patty costs just $1.19. You can even enjoy a triple meat McMuffin if you'd like, although that would likely be a bit too much meat for one English muffin to handle. (If triple meat is your style, you should know the trick can't be done for the Steak and Egg McMuffin, which only allows you to get one additional steak patty, so fans of that version of the breakfast staple are unfortunately out of luck in this capacity.)
Add a hash brown to an Egg McMuffin
Last but certainly not least is the recommendation that could make just about any sandwich at McDonald's taste better — ordering a hash brown and placing it between the bread and the protein. While we've long talked about the fabled McBrunch Burger which brings hash browns and eggs to your favorite McDonald's burger, the addition of a hash brown to an Egg McMuffin turns a great breakfast item into arguably the best thing on the McDonald's menu. This trick is such a tried and true staple that some fans of the upgrade online have expressed legitimate shock over the fact that people don't default to eating the Egg McMuffin with a hash brown inside.
As for what a hash brown brings to the Egg McMuffin in terms of functionality, the soft-yet-apparent crunch that the side brings to the sandwich is something that isn't present otherwise, making it an elevated version of the dish in terms of texture. Not to mention that the fried potato patty brings a rich, savory flavor to the breakfast sandwich, something that I find is especially beneficial to the original Canadian bacon version of the Egg McMuffin.