Order A Hands Down Better McMuffin With These 4 Tips

There are very few fast food menus quite as iconic as McDonald's breakfast menu, and the Egg McMuffin is arguably the star of the show. Ever since making its debut at the massive fast food chain in the early 1970s, Egg McMuffins (and its several variations) have become a beloved stalwart of McDonald's menu. As we continue to mourn the fact that McDonald's no longer serves breakfast all day, fans of the breakfast sandwich have likely been looking for ways to improve it in one way or another; making the most of their early morning McDonald's order in the process. Luckily, this is even easier than you may think.

As is the case with many McDonald's items, you can customize most versions of the Egg McMuffin both on the McDonald's app and in-person, leaving you with several ways to upgrade the simple sandwich in ways that will make it better suited to your tastes. Beyond item customization, you can also look elsewhere on the breakfast menu to make the McMuffin more delicious; whether you're adding condiments or a separate menu item to the delicious breakfast sandwich, there are several ways to improve this remarkably popular dish.