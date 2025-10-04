Don't Toss Your Stale Taco Shells, Make Chilaquiles With Them Instead

Breakfast means many things to people across the globe. Whereas some folks are content with a humble bowl of Corn Flakes, others aren't satisfied unless they get a complete English breakfast. South of the border, chilaquiles are a beloved Mexican morning staple, but they are just as delightful here in the states. The dish is a simple yet fulfilling cheese-topped combination of lightly fried tortilla fragments and salsa, be it your favorite store-bought salsa verde or a homemade salsa roja. And according to the chef and founder of the Fifth Fork kitchenware brand, Kimberly Lock, if you have some stale taco shells lying around that you were considering tossing out, you actually have the perfect base for the recipe.

"Chilaquiles were made for repurposing stale or leftover tortillas," she said. Transforming what came close to being money wasted at the grocery store into a satisfying meal is an easy task. "Break the shells into chip-sized pieces," Lock said. "Then lightly fry them in oil to revive their crispness before adding salsa."

Alternatively, you can skip the frying altogether. "You can also toss them straight into simmering sauce if they're still structurally sound — they'll soften, absorb flavor, and become tender," Lock said. Although some folks prefer chilaquiles to have a heartier crunch, using stale taco shells to make the dish is perfect for those who want a more malleable mouthfeel.