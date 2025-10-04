Don't Toss Your Stale Taco Shells, Make Chilaquiles With Them Instead
Breakfast means many things to people across the globe. Whereas some folks are content with a humble bowl of Corn Flakes, others aren't satisfied unless they get a complete English breakfast. South of the border, chilaquiles are a beloved Mexican morning staple, but they are just as delightful here in the states. The dish is a simple yet fulfilling cheese-topped combination of lightly fried tortilla fragments and salsa, be it your favorite store-bought salsa verde or a homemade salsa roja. And according to the chef and founder of the Fifth Fork kitchenware brand, Kimberly Lock, if you have some stale taco shells lying around that you were considering tossing out, you actually have the perfect base for the recipe.
"Chilaquiles were made for repurposing stale or leftover tortillas," she said. Transforming what came close to being money wasted at the grocery store into a satisfying meal is an easy task. "Break the shells into chip-sized pieces," Lock said. "Then lightly fry them in oil to revive their crispness before adding salsa."
Alternatively, you can skip the frying altogether. "You can also toss them straight into simmering sauce if they're still structurally sound — they'll soften, absorb flavor, and become tender," Lock said. Although some folks prefer chilaquiles to have a heartier crunch, using stale taco shells to make the dish is perfect for those who want a more malleable mouthfeel.
Stale taco shells in chilaquiles cancel the crunch
Anytime you can salvage something from the grocery store that is past its prime, that's a win in my book. Still, using stale taco shells for chilaquiles isn't for everyone. Kimberly Lock explained that the difference between fresh tortilla pieces and old ones affects the texture of the dish, and some people will favor one ingredient over the other.
"Stale taco shells tend to be thinner and more brittle than hand-cut tortilla chips, so they'll soften more quickly," Lock said. "This can actually be desirable if you prefer softer chilaquiles." Yet, if you're someone who wants the fare to be a touch crunchier, stale taco shells might not meet expectations.
Chilaquiles are often accompanied by eggs and a side of beans. When they are made using stale taco shells as the base, there isn't much textural contrast going on, at least when the shells are thin. If they are on the bulkier side, they can retain a bit more of the crunch some folks desire. Yet, if that's still too soft, you'll probably want to consider using an alternative ingredient as the foundation of the dish. Lock said, "For more texture and bite, thicker stale tortillas (cut and fried) or sturdy chips hold up better under sauce."