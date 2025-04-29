Our Favorite Store-Bought Salsa Verde Brand Brings The Bright Flavors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who cooks has their tried, true, and trusted brands and products — or the ones that they know they like and can add to any recipe for yummy results. But when shopping for something new, one of the biggest challenges is deciphering between the sheer number of choices of any given product. This is one of the reasons why we at The Takeout love to taste and rank store-bought items; To help our readers make choices on items they haven't picked a favorite for yet. Recently, one of our resident tasters ranked 11 different brands of jarred salsa verde and discovered that Late July Snacks Medium Salsa Verde soared above the competition.

Widely available at Walmart stores, the Late July Snacks brand scored high points in texture, appearance, and taste. Salsa verde is known for its bright flavors and tanginess, and by incorporating ingredients like tomatillos, cilantro, vinegar, and lime juice, it certainly lived up to its reputation. The savory flavors of onion and garlic gave the salsa depth, while jalapeños and various spices gave the condiment just the right amount of heat for our taster's liking. With its well-rounded flavor, this is the perfect salsa verde to use anywhere, from a simple dipping salsa with corn chips to a quick, easy pork chile verde.