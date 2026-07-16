The Discontinued Sam's Club Food Court Favorite That Was The Perfect Shopping Snack

As the saying goes, into each life some rain must fall, but even the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (who coined the phrase) couldn't have imagined the downpour of dismay felt by Sam's Club shoppers when they discovered that a beloved menu choice at its food court had been discontinued. The item in question? Churros, which were dropped from Sam's Club Cafes in 2024. The decision was not well-received by a section of Sam's Club members, many of whom took to social media and other platforms to voice their cinnamon-coated frustrations.

"I want to petition that they stay," wrote one Sam's Club churro devotee on the subreddit r/samsclub, who added, "I'm dead serious." Others appeared to hold out for a Hail Mary of sorts: "I hope they were mistaken and they were just out," expressed another Redditor. Such efforts appear to have fallen on deaf ears, as the churros were shown the door with little fanfare.

Discontinued foods, whether fast food chicken items we all miss or Taco Bell side dishes that fans still mourn, are often met with a spectrum of emotions that hinge somewhere between sadness and anger. A collective shrug is typically not the response generated by a food's dismissal, and yet it's worth noting that some Sam's Club customers gave exactly that response to news of the churro's discontinuation. "It's amazing to me how many people are tripping over dry nasty churros," wrote one poster. Meanwhile, others advocated for a more hands-on approach, saying, "Dawg just make your own." Wouldn't it be nice if all crises, real or imaged, could be solved that way?