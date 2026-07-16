The Discontinued Sam's Club Food Court Favorite That Was The Perfect Shopping Snack
As the saying goes, into each life some rain must fall, but even the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (who coined the phrase) couldn't have imagined the downpour of dismay felt by Sam's Club shoppers when they discovered that a beloved menu choice at its food court had been discontinued. The item in question? Churros, which were dropped from Sam's Club Cafes in 2024. The decision was not well-received by a section of Sam's Club members, many of whom took to social media and other platforms to voice their cinnamon-coated frustrations.
"I want to petition that they stay," wrote one Sam's Club churro devotee on the subreddit r/samsclub, who added, "I'm dead serious." Others appeared to hold out for a Hail Mary of sorts: "I hope they were mistaken and they were just out," expressed another Redditor. Such efforts appear to have fallen on deaf ears, as the churros were shown the door with little fanfare.
Discontinued foods, whether fast food chicken items we all miss or Taco Bell side dishes that fans still mourn, are often met with a spectrum of emotions that hinge somewhere between sadness and anger. A collective shrug is typically not the response generated by a food's dismissal, and yet it's worth noting that some Sam's Club customers gave exactly that response to news of the churro's discontinuation. "It's amazing to me how many people are tripping over dry nasty churros," wrote one poster. Meanwhile, others advocated for a more hands-on approach, saying, "Dawg just make your own." Wouldn't it be nice if all crises, real or imaged, could be solved that way?
Why churros were dropped by Sam's Club, and what fans did about it
In a post on X from 2024, Sam's Club gave several reasons for why it discontinued the churros. "This is aimed at streamlining our menu, accelerating preparation time, and reducing any extra waiting periods," read the social media statement. The latter two reasons seem to underscore claims made by Sam's Club employees on a Reddit thread from 2022, which indicated the churros were labor-intensive. As one Redditor put it, "They require us to roll them individually in a big tray of cinnamon, and the cinnamon gets everywhere and all over you and it's annoying. If I'm busy, time is way more valuable spent making pizzas instead of churros." When you consider that one of the things customers hate about Sam's Club is that the Cafes are often short-staffed, it's not a huge leap in logic to understand why the company kicked a time-consuming item like churros to the curb.
So, where does a Sam's Club member with a yen for churros go? Well, not to competitors like Costco, which also brought churros to a close at its food court in 2024, though recently the Gen Bake Churro Style Donut Bites have some Costco shoppers running to their air fryers. This is all well and good, but does nothing for the Sam's Club member in mourning. It seems the best way to scratch that churro itch is to either purchase them at an establishment that specializes in such baked goods (which should be easily found in most major cities and towns) or take the advice of that Redditor and, dawg, just make your own. Should you want to go that route, we have a simple trick for easy homemade churros. Best of all, it doesn't require a membership (but then again, neither does the Sam's Club food court).