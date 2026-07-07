This Churro-Style Costco Find Has Customers Running To Their Air Fryers
Costco customers can't stop talking about the grocery giant's churro-inspired mini donuts — but not because of how they taste straight out of the container. Costco's Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites are fancy-looking nuggets of fried dough, coated in tons of cinnamon and sugar. They're reminiscent of the county fair and apple cider donuts at farm stands in the fall — and shoppers say they're way better if you toss them in the air fryer. All the sugar on the outside of these donut bites caramelizes in the air fryer's high heat, creating a whole new layer of crunch and transforming the Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites into a next-level treat. "[The] air fryer is a game changer," wrote one Redditor. "They're perfectly warm and soft, omg. I won't even take a sample in club anymore, these are so good."
At $8.99 for a 30-ounce container, Costco's Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites are a great deal, and certainly belong among the Costco bakery items $10 and under to grab on your next shopping trip. If you do the math on serving sizes in the Nutrition Facts, you get around 75 donut bites in each container. That's enough to impress a few guests at your next party, or to make more than a few rounds for yourself. Just understand that in either situation, you may face the same fate as this Redditor: "I bought one to share with coworkers and it was done by the end of the day."
How to make Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites in the air fryer
Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites cook quickly in an air fryer. Shoppers use one of two setting combinations to get the job done: Cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 7 minutes, or 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 minutes. Monitor the donut bites as they cook and remove them from the air fryer when they reach your preferred texture and level of caramelization. From there, go find your sweet syrups and homemade ganache (the easiest chocolate indulgence), whipped cream, or any other favorite toppings. If you're truly following in the footsteps of your fellow Costco customers, you'll add a garnish of something delicious once the churro donut bites are air-fried.
As tasty as Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites are when air-fried, they're even better when dipped in all kinds of chocolate syrup. Plate them with a chocolate syrup drizzle and coconut for a German chocolate flavor, or add fruit for more color and fresh sweet notes. Toss the donut bites in maple syrup, powdered sugar, and bacon pieces for a savory breakfast treat, or combine with marshmallows for a churro-inspired take on Rice Krispie treats. Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites are also an unbeatable ice cream topping in and of themselves. You can also use them to create a dupe of Costco's new ice cream sundae, topped with mini churro bites.