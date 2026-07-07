This Churro-Style Costco Find Has Customers Running To Their Air Fryers

Costco customers can't stop talking about the grocery giant's churro-inspired mini donuts — but not because of how they taste straight out of the container. Costco's Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites are fancy-looking nuggets of fried dough, coated in tons of cinnamon and sugar. They're reminiscent of the county fair and apple cider donuts at farm stands in the fall — and shoppers say they're way better if you toss them in the air fryer. All the sugar on the outside of these donut bites caramelizes in the air fryer's high heat, creating a whole new layer of crunch and transforming the Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites into a next-level treat. "[The] air fryer is a game changer," wrote one Redditor. "They're perfectly warm and soft, omg. I won't even take a sample in club anymore, these are so good."

At $8.99 for a 30-ounce container, Costco's Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites are a great deal, and certainly belong among the Costco bakery items $10 and under to grab on your next shopping trip. If you do the math on serving sizes in the Nutrition Facts, you get around 75 donut bites in each container. That's enough to impress a few guests at your next party, or to make more than a few rounds for yourself. Just understand that in either situation, you may face the same fate as this Redditor: "I bought one to share with coworkers and it was done by the end of the day."