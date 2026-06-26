8 Costco Bakery Items $10 And Under To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip

Costco is great for many reasons — from its never-changing food court hot dog prices to the many Kirkland Signature groceries that beat out other brands. One of the very best aspects of the retailer is undoubtedly its bakery section. For those who've got a sweet tooth or love a savory treat, Costco absolutely has you covered. If you (like many Costco shoppers) find yourself looking to get the most bang for your buck, the beauty of the store's bakery department is just how inexpensive it often is. In fact, there's a whole grocery list of baked goods at Costco that you can purchase for less than $10, both in person and online.

This is an important distinction to make because Costco doesn't put its in-store prices on its website, and the two figures can differ quite noticeably. Each entry on this list is what's currently available for purchase on Costco's Same-Day website at the store near me in Orland Park, Illinois, though prices and availability will vary some by location. The site notoriously has an automatic upcharge on each of its products, meaning some items that may be priced at $9.99 in-store at the moment can't be included in this list (trust me, if I could include the seasonal Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf on here, I would). So, without further ado, let's take a look at a few items that you should absolutely seek out on your next trip to Costco.