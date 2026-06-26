8 Costco Bakery Items $10 And Under To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip
Costco is great for many reasons — from its never-changing food court hot dog prices to the many Kirkland Signature groceries that beat out other brands. One of the very best aspects of the retailer is undoubtedly its bakery section. For those who've got a sweet tooth or love a savory treat, Costco absolutely has you covered. If you (like many Costco shoppers) find yourself looking to get the most bang for your buck, the beauty of the store's bakery department is just how inexpensive it often is. In fact, there's a whole grocery list of baked goods at Costco that you can purchase for less than $10, both in person and online.
This is an important distinction to make because Costco doesn't put its in-store prices on its website, and the two figures can differ quite noticeably. Each entry on this list is what's currently available for purchase on Costco's Same-Day website at the store near me in Orland Park, Illinois, though prices and availability will vary some by location. The site notoriously has an automatic upcharge on each of its products, meaning some items that may be priced at $9.99 in-store at the moment can't be included in this list (trust me, if I could include the seasonal Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf on here, I would). So, without further ado, let's take a look at a few items that you should absolutely seek out on your next trip to Costco.
Sugar Bowl Bakery Madeleines
Starting off with one of the most irresistible sweet treats you can get from Costco, the madeleines made by Sugar Bowl Bakery are a simple yet delicious snack that is well worth going out of your way to purchase. Considered a favorite of many long-time Costco shoppers, some folks recommend enjoying the cake-like cookies alongside a hot drink like coffee or tea. Plus, with 28 cookies in each container, the Sugar Bowl Bakery item is packed with plenty of madeleines for you and your loved ones to enjoy.
Buy Sugar Bowl Bakery Madeleine Cookies for $9.98.
El Camino Real Bakery Petite Cinnamon Rolls
Another must-try, pre-packaged bakery staple at Costco is the bite-sized cinnamon rolls made by El Camino Real Bakery — an underrated choice for those who love cinnamon-sugar-centric sweets. While this product is another instance of a snack that's perfect for enjoying alongside some hot tea or coffee, these petite cinnamon rolls are arguably at their best when thrown in the air fryer for a little while. Naturally, this extra step will warm them up, loosen the glaze, and give you an incredibly tender treat.
The El Camino Real Bakery Petite Cinnamon Rolls sell for $9.07.
Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites
For those seeking a low-priced fix for their donut cravings, Costco has exactly what you need. Gen Bake's premier Costco product is a box full of 30 ounces of tiny snacks that bring together the flavor of a churro with the soft, rich texture of a donut. While there are still questions about the mysterious history of churros, you won't be thinking about that when you pop one of these sweet little bites. This simple treat is widely beloved among Costco shoppers and is exactly the type of product that can be the icing on the cake of a successful shopping trip.
Purchase Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites for $9.07.
Kirkland Signature Triple Chocolate Muffins
Turning our attention to some of the items produced by Costco's very own private label, the Kirkland Signature Triple Chocolate Muffins are as delicious as they are inexpensive. They consist of a soft cocoa batter, chocolate chunks, and chocolate chips, making them a phenomenal option for those who can't get enough of that rich flavor. Plus, with eight moderately sized muffins in each container, the sub-$8 product is worth every penny you will spend on it.
The Kirkland Signature Triple Chocolate Muffins sell for $7.93.
Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites
Kirkland Signature's Caramel Apple Strudel Bites are a great pick-up for those looking for a sweet pastry that's a bit more bread-focused, with the apple filling notably taking a backseat to the flaky, sugar-crusted exterior. However, these strudel bites still excel at delivering a sweet, fruit-centric flavor and are absolutely delectable all the same. Fans of apple pie are sure to like this Kirkland Signature product, and with 12 strudel bites in each container, you can enjoy them with friends and family the same way you would the larger classic dessert they resemble.
Buy Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites for $9.07.
Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants
Moving away from the many sugary sweets available in Costco's bakery section, the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants — similar to the apple strudel bites — are perfect for fans of bready foods. But in this case, they can be enjoyed in just about any context throughout the day. Have them with a savory bacon and egg breakfast plate, chicken salad sandwiches, or a bowl of soup. Each plastic box contains 12 flaky, buttery croissants that are baked in-store daily. They have become an iconic staple of the retailer, meaning that if you haven't already gotten your hands on some of these low-priced pastries, you're most certainly missing out.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants for $6.80.
Kirkland Signature Parmesan Cheese Bagels
Another savory baked staple that Kirkland Signature provides is bagels, with the parmesan cheese variety in particular being well worth giving a try. Now, if you live near some of the best local bagel spots in NYC, then you probably won't find yourself seeking out the ones that Costco sells. However, for those who are in an area that isn't full of suitable bagel providers and are craving consistently above-average bagels to enjoy, Costco is undoubtedly one of the best bets. Plus, even if you can get your hands on some local bagels, the eight large parmesan cheese bagels that come in each bag at Costco are hard to beat as far as price point is concerned.
The Kirkland Signature Parmesan Cheese Bagels sell for $5.66.
La Boulangere Brioche Buns
While you might not grab this item unless you're already planning on making burgers or sandwiches, it'd be difficult not to mention La Boulangere's Brioche Buns — which are another incredibly useful and delicious product you can buy from Costco. The brioche bun has become increasingly popular over the past couple of decades at many restaurants, and while some aren't crazy about this evolution — Anthony Bourdain famously hated brioche burger buns – those that are can embrace the trend using La Boulangere's product. The soft buns are free of artificial flavors and high fructose corn syrup, and with 12 in each package, they are the perfect choice for some home-grilled cheeseburgers.
Buy La Boulangere Brioche Buns for $6.42.