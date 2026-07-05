The Long-Gone Taco Bell Side Dish That Fans Still Mourn

Taco Bell has potato sides today, including its Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, but don't ask a Mexi-nugget diehard to accept these as a substitute. "I can't stand any of their current potatoes," griped one Reddit contributor. The same goes for other fast food companies that offer potato sides, like Bojangles' Bo-Tato Rounds, Taco John's Potato Oles, or Taco Time's Mexi-Fries. Propriety and good taste won't allow us to directly quote one Mexi-nugget admirer's thoughts on Bo-Tato Rounds, but suffice it to say: They didn't think they measured up.

The easiest way to revive Mexi-nuggets would be to make them at home. After all, as one Redditor dryly noted, "They're just tater tots with taco seasoning sprinkled on them." And while that statement may be true, it's also terribly reductive and doesn't take into account the veneer that nostalgia often lends to beloved items, no matter how humble. For many Mexi-nuggets fans, the food item was linked to a fun memory. "Can still hear my dad saying I can make those at home with taco seasoning, but we insisted that he couldn't so we got our mexi nuggets," recalled one poster.

Like many discontinued Taco Bell items, Taco Bell's Mexi-nugget is unlikely to return. Efforts to keep its memory alive are limited to a handful of online threads and a closed Change.org petition. That effort only garnered 329 signatures almost a decade ago, so it seems the Mexi-nugget masses are content to just think fondly of their salty, spicy side of choice.