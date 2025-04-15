For Easy Homemade Churros, Follow This One Simple Trick

Churros are, in my opinion, one of the best ways to make fried dough. And, while their history may be a little unclear, one thing is certain: people are enjoying them all around the world. Even if you don't have a place serving churros nearby, frying some up is fun and fairly straightforward, which you might know if you were making Disney churros during quarantine. But there's one trick that will make your homemade churros even simpler: freezing your piped churro dough before frying.

Piping the dough onto a parchment-lined baking tray and then freezing — rather than piping directly into your frying oil – will make your churros easier to handle. After 30 minutes, your frozen sticks will come right off the parchment paper and you can gently drop each one into your frying pot. This way, the risk of burning yourself is much lower than if you were cutting the dough directly above the oil. And, if you're going for perfectly straight churros, this is a foolproof method to getting that pre-cut shape.