For Easy Homemade Churros, Follow This One Simple Trick
Churros are, in my opinion, one of the best ways to make fried dough. And, while their history may be a little unclear, one thing is certain: people are enjoying them all around the world. Even if you don't have a place serving churros nearby, frying some up is fun and fairly straightforward, which you might know if you were making Disney churros during quarantine. But there's one trick that will make your homemade churros even simpler: freezing your piped churro dough before frying.
Piping the dough onto a parchment-lined baking tray and then freezing — rather than piping directly into your frying oil – will make your churros easier to handle. After 30 minutes, your frozen sticks will come right off the parchment paper and you can gently drop each one into your frying pot. This way, the risk of burning yourself is much lower than if you were cutting the dough directly above the oil. And, if you're going for perfectly straight churros, this is a foolproof method to getting that pre-cut shape.
Freezing your churros
If you choose to freeze your churros before frying, make sure to give them enough time to firm up before removing and cooking — otherwise, they will stick to the paper or lose their shape. You can fry your dough sticks straight from frozen, though they may need just a tad longer to become golden-brown. For those who want to make a small batch of fried churros, you can also transfer some of the frozen sticks into a freezer bag or container, and keep them ready for your next late-night treat. These will keep for around one month and don't need to be thawed before frying.
Alternatively, you can also freeze churros once you've fried them; just let them cool completely and place them in the freezer without any sugar coatings. For the crispiest results, thaw your cooked churros before reheating in an oven or air fryer. Coat them in cinnamon sugar while they're still warm to pick up more of the coating, and serve with dipping chocolate or homemade dulce de leche.