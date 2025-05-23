Don't Throw Out Leftover Grilled Hot Dogs, Turn Them Into Breakfast Instead

One of the best ways to cook hot dogs is on the grill, and one of the best places to eat them (besides the ballpark, where they always seem to taste better) is outdoors, so you can drip mustard all over the grass. If you've been over-enthusiastic and wound up with a surplus of grilled hot dogs, however, don't you dare throw them out. (Food waste is a cardinal culinary sin.) Instead, refrigerate them right away, then use them to make breakfast tomorrow.

Hot dogs for breakfast is actually not that radical an idea since there's a classic Mexican dish called huevos con salchicha that consists, at its most basic, of sliced hot dogs sauteed and then scrambled with eggs. A similar Puerto Rican dish known as huevos revuelto con salchicha — "huevos revuelto" being Spanish for scrambled eggs — can be made with Vienna sausages, but leftover hot dogs will also work. For a heartier, healthier breakfast, you can mix in vegetables such as onions, peppers, and potatoes, while shredded cheese, cilantro, chives, and chiles can all add to the flavor.