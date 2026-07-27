13 Genius McDonald's Breakfast Ordering Tricks Everyone Should Know

One of the beautiful things about waking up early is the ability to stop by your favorite fast food joint for a quick breakfast. McDonald's serves its breakfast menu until 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. depending on the location, meaning you have plenty of time to chow down on the menu full of McMuffins, McGriddles, biscuits, pancakes, oatmeal, breakfast burritos, hash browns, and more. There's nothing wrong with ordering something straight off the menu, but part of what makes eating so special is being able to customize your food to your comfort and taste. Not to mention it can be a way to stretch your dollar, ending up with a more filling meal in the process.

While there are hacks that we've covered to upgrade your McMuffin, make the best use of your side of hash browns, and even general tips for ordering any time of day, there are plenty of breakfast ordering tricks you should know for nearly every item on the menu. The next time that you go to McDonald's for breakfast, before you automatically order your go-to, give yourself a chance to try one of these ordering tricks. One of them may actually be a way to enhance something you already love.