Order McDonald's Like This For A Fresh Sandwich Every Time

It's so disappointing to be looking forward to a burger, and when you finally open the wrapper or box, you realize your fast food meal is not actually fresh. It has been sitting under a heat lamp for who knows how long. The bun is hot trash, and instead of being soft and slightly chewy, it's stale and leathery; the lettuce is wilted, and the cheese ... let's just say it has seen better days that don't make it resemble a piece of wax.

At McDonald's (and many other fast food joints), there's a simple way to avoid getting an old sandwich, and it just requires making a tiny change when you order. Literally, just asking for something to be different on the sandwich — like requesting no pickles or adding extra onions — is often enough to trigger a fresh sandwich made just for you.

As a former McDonald's employee, I can vouch for the fact that this strategy is effective for fresh burgers. I'd actually recommend asking to take something off if you want to be on the safe side, as workers can more easily add something to an already assembled burger and rewrap it. It's easier to throw a few more pickles on or add a slice of tomato without anything looking messy or out of place. So, just be mindful that it's 50/50 when adding something, but closer to 100% when taking something off. And once you try it, you'll probably never go back to ordering the usual way again.