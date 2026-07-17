McDonald's Honey Brown Butter Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit Review: Nothing To See Or Taste Here, Folks

I unwrapped my Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit, and to the side, on the wax paper, was a dab of the Honey Brown Butter. It resembled McDonald's Sweet 'N Sour sauce, if it was watered down a bit. I took a quick fingertip taste of it, and beyond a pinch of honey, it really didn't have a strong overall flavor.

The sandwich itself appeared both stacked and small at the same time. The biscuit was well contoured and sturdy, bookending its contents consisting of a neatly bright yellow folded egg, a few non-greasy strips of bacon, and a square slice of melty American cheese. I lifted the top bun, and where normally it's a clean and blank white surface, the Honey Brown Butter was smothered all over. Here, it looked more like the kind of browned topping that would adorn a cinnamon roll. I took another fingertip swipe, hoping to discern a deeper flavor, but again, my mouth was unable to detect anything of note.

Without further ado, I dove right in. There's no denying that this sandwich is a tasty one. In fact, McDonald's biscuits make for its best sandwiches, and the BEC does its usual quality work as a triad of savoriness. Since the Honey Brown Butter didn't make that much of an impact on its own, as you could imagine, it got lost even more so when nestled within all these other ingredients. Yes, there was still a nudge of honey, but I wanted to be bowled over by it, and in a "brown"er way.