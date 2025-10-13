Wendy's Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked

When it comes to fast food breakfasts, most customers have long gravitated towards the Golden Arches for all the McItems that dot McDonald's morning menu. While breakfast hasn't always been the order of the day at rival Wendy's, that hasn't stopped the excellent burger chain from trying over the years, ranging from an attempt in 1979 to another in 2001, and its latest nationwide push starting in 2020.

In just a handful of years, Wendy's has continued to expand its vast breakfast portfolio with an array of savory sandwiches housed in all kinds of baked goods, such as biscuits, muffins, and croissants, as well as serving up a few treats to sweeten the deal. With so many items to choose from, it's almost too hard to figure out what stands out from the crowded menu. The Takeout took up this challenge, unwrapped 15 of Wendy's breakfast items, gobbled them all up, and, after careful digestion, is ready to give guidance to help start your day with this ultimate ranking. Let's get (egg) cracking...