What's New At Kroger In July 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

July is only the midpoint of summer, but some stores are already launching back-to-school sales and setting out Halloween merch. A few are even jumping the gun with pumpkin-flavored fall desserts (we see you, Sam's Club). At Kroger, however, summer's still in full swing, and July's new offerings acknowledge this. Many of these new products would be perfect for more cookouts and poolside picnics, while others are great for grab-and-go meals as you're rushing to enjoy everything the season has left to offer.

Our top picks for the month are mostly store-branded, since a secret about shopping at Kroger is that its Private Selection products are as good as or even better than many pricier big-name brands. Our list takes you through the store, starting with the snacks, drinks, seasonings, and condiments. We then move on to the meat department to pick out a main course, take a detour through produce for some fresh fruit, and finish up in frozen foods to check out several new dessert options and an item that may become your new favorite breakfast.