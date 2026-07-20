What's New At Kroger In July 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
July is only the midpoint of summer, but some stores are already launching back-to-school sales and setting out Halloween merch. A few are even jumping the gun with pumpkin-flavored fall desserts (we see you, Sam's Club). At Kroger, however, summer's still in full swing, and July's new offerings acknowledge this. Many of these new products would be perfect for more cookouts and poolside picnics, while others are great for grab-and-go meals as you're rushing to enjoy everything the season has left to offer.
Our top picks for the month are mostly store-branded, since a secret about shopping at Kroger is that its Private Selection products are as good as or even better than many pricier big-name brands. Our list takes you through the store, starting with the snacks, drinks, seasonings, and condiments. We then move on to the meat department to pick out a main course, take a detour through produce for some fresh fruit, and finish up in frozen foods to check out several new dessert options and an item that may become your new favorite breakfast.
Craft spice blends
No one wants a bland barbecue, so always remember to season your meats and veggies before throwing them on the grill. Kroger makes it easy with three versatile new Private Selection spice blends: buttery garlic and herb, garlic salt and pepper, and steakhouse seasoning. The latter is a combination of salt, garlic, onion, paprika, and smoke flavoring. Each mix comes in a shaker-top jar for easy sprinkling.
Purchase Private Selection craft spice blends at Kroger for $4.99.
Assorted salad dressings
Naked salad may be healthy, but it's dull, dull, dull. Fortunately, Kroger's Private Selection salad dressing has a few new flavors that can transform that bland pile of greens and vegetables into something really tasty. The 12-ounce bottle lineup, which includes classic coleslaw, citrus coleslaw, smoky cherry barbecue, spicy blue cheese, and truffle ranch, is a cut above the ordinary salad bar selection.
Purchase Private Selection salad dressing at Kroger for $3.99.
Gourmet barbecue sauces
If you need one more excuse to fire up a grill on a hot July day, how about trying out a brand new barbecue sauce? Private Selection's 15.5-ounce squeeze bottles of barbecue grilling sauces cover quite a range, including sweet and smoky black cherry barbecue, mustardy hickory gold, Japanese-style with ginger and sake flavors, and super sweet smoked brown sugar.
Purchase Private Selection barbecue grilling sauce at Kroger for $4.49.
Chips cooked in avocado oil
Seed oils may not be the dietary demons they're painted as, but avocado oil contains nutrients that can benefit everything from blood pressure to brain function. Kroger's Simple Truth, the "better for you" brand, offers 7-ounce bags of kettle-cooked potato chips fried in avocado oil in both classic sea salt and barbecue varieties. The former will be of particular appeal to purists, since it's made with nothing more than potatoes, salt, and oil, although the latter's ingredients include both flavoring and coloring agents.
Purchase Simple Truth kettle-cooked avocado oil potato chips at Kroger for $3.49.
Ice cream-inspired cookies
Moose Tracks, vanilla ice cream flavored with peanut butter cups and fudge, has become one of the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. in a relatively short few decades. It has also spawned a few spinoffs, including the chocolate-centric Extreme! Moose Tracks, which is chocolate ice cream with fudge cups and fudge. Kroger now offers the latter in cookie form: 8-ounce bags of Private Selection Denali Extreme Moose Tracks soft baked cookies. They provide the same triple-chocolate hit as the ice cream but won't start melting before you get home from the store.
Purchase Private Selection Denali Extreme Moose Tracks soft baked cookies at Kroger for $3.69.
Protein-enhanced smoothies
If you're looking to boost your protein intake in a quick and easy way but don't care for protein shakes, you might want to check out Kroger's protein low-fat yogurt drinks. They come in a choice of mixed berry, peach, and strawberry in 7-ounce bottles with 23 grams of protein per serving. Kroger shoppers who've tried them praise the drinks' flavor, texture, and budget-friendliness.
Purchase the protein low-fat yogurt drink at Kroger for $1.79.
Grill-ready chicken and pork
Cooking meat on the grill can make it more flavorful, but if you really want it to taste amazing, you'll need a good marinade, too. No time for marinating? Pick up one of the Private Selection 21-ounce packs of grill-ready options. If you're looking at boneless, skinless chicken breasts, these come in a choice of chile lime and honey Dijon, while boneless, skinless thighs are available in black pepper and barbecue, lemon herb, and pollo asado. Should you prefer the "Other White Meat," you may opt for Korean barbecue shaved pork.
Purchase Private Selection marinated pork or chicken at Kroger for $10.
Grill-ready beef and lamb
If red meat's more your thing, Private Selection also offers 21-ounce packs of marinated beef and lamb, sized just right for grilling. The carne asada beef skirt steak is flavored with chiles, cumin, garlic, lemon, and orange and is ready to be wrapped in tortillas and topped with salsa. The lemon and oregano-marinated Greek-style shaved lamb gyro, on the other hand, would be perfect with pita bread and feta cheese.
Purchase Private Selection marinated lamb or beef at Kroger for $20.
A selection of melons
Typical grocery store melons include cantaloupe, honeydew, and watermelon, but lately the Kroger produce section has been stocking some less familiar varieties under the Private Selection label. One such offering is the Chinese Hami melon, which is said to taste like a tropical pear. There's also the sugar dew melon, a Japanese-style cantaloupe with a honey-like flavor, and the Tuscan melon, which is a type of cantaloupe with Italian origins.
Purchase a Private Selection melon at Kroger for $4.99.
Orange-flavored ice cream
The Orange Creamsicle is an old-school ice cream truck treat, but it also seems to be the flavor of the summer, if Starbucks' new orange drinks and Burger King's Orange Dreamsicle are anything to go by. Kroger, too, is trying its hand at reinterpreting the ice cream bar sans stick, with pint-sized Private Selection Creamsicle Swirl ice cream. If you want to be super fancy, you could serve it in hollowed-out orange shells.
Purchase Private Selection Creamsicle Swirl ice cream at Kroger for $3.79.
Patriotic ice cream sandwiches
July is quite the month for red, white, and blue, as it contains not only the Fourth of July but also Bastille Day. (France's flag has a similar color scheme, if a simpler design.) Both holidays may now be behind us, but the Kroger 12-count box of red, white, and blue frozen dairy dessert sandwiches still makes a great way to end a summer evening. This tricolor treat is another reinterpretation of an ice cream truck classic, the Cold War-era Bomb Pop. The dairy filling's flavors echo the popsicle's cherry, lime, and blue raspberry, while the vanilla cookie outsides keep everything contained.
Purchase the red, white, and blue frozen dairy dessert sandwiches at Kroger for $3.19.
Savory stuffed croissants
To start your day the continental way, you'll need a cup of café au lait and a croissant. Your petit dejeuner will be even more satisfying, however, if that croissant is filled with savory flavors. Private Selection café-inspired stuffed croissants include one meaty version, the Black Forest ham and Swiss cheese croissant, along with a vegetarian egg, feta cheese, and spinach croissant. They come in an 11.72-ounce box of four.
Purchase Private Selection café-inspired stuffed croissants at Kroger for $7.99.