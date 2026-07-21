11 Clever Grilling Supplies Worth Getting On Amazon
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Don't fall for gimmicky grilling products or sets made up of flimsy utensils — they will just end up relegated to the forgotten depths of a kitchen drawer. If you've ever fired up a grill, you probably have the basics, like an instant-read thermometer, plenty of charcoal, and a stick lighter, but you may not have some of these clever supplies.
Whether you are a backyard cookout beast — flipping burgers cooked to a perfect medium and charring snappy kielbasa and andouille sausages — or nerding out over the best low and slow smoking methods like a professional pitmaster, there are items on this list that will make your project easier. Some products provide such simple solutions that you'll be shocked they're not in your grilling arsenal already, while others are tools you may not have even thought you needed (but it will quickly become clear why they're worth the buy). All these Amazon products have at least 1,000 reviews and a rating of 4.5 or higher.
Bristle-free grill brush
You might not think twice before reaching for a typical wire brush when it's time to clean off the grill, but maybe you should. Those wire bristles are not always super secure, which means they can get stuck on food while it's cooking. The best-case scenario is that one of your guests has to awkwardly dig a piece of metal out of their mouth. The worst case is that said bristle makes it to someone's tonsils, esophagus, or intestines, which can cause serious medical issues.
That's why you need a Meker bristle-free grill brush. With a 4.6-star rating from more than 1,300 reviews, even skeptics and grilling old-timers were impressed by this cleaning tool. The device has a curved plastic handle, a built-in scraper, and a stainless steel scrubbing pad that attaches with extra grippy velcro. For the price of $24.95, you'll also get five replacement pads. To clean, simply soak the scrubber in cold water before going to town on the warm grill grates. When you're done, the detachable, bristle-free scrubber can be hand washed or tossed in the dishwasher.
"This is .. by far.. the best grill cleaning system i have ever used..and no fear of loose bristles..and very quick," shared one satisfied Amazon reviewer. "The pad attaches with a strong velcro that holds it in place. Using it right after cooking when the grill is hot works wonders. EVERYTHING comes off with just cold water and the brush," exclaimed another customer on Amazon.
Color-coded prep trays
Using the same platters and utensils that touched raw meat to then serve cooked food leads to cross-contamination, a dangerous grilling mistake that often goes unnoticed. These Cuisinart grilling prep and serve trays make it just that much easier to avoid giving all your cookout guests food poisoning because they are clearly color-coded. One is red (for bringing raw meat out to the grill), and the other is black (for serving the cooked proteins).
"They're sturdy, well-made, and the perfect size for prepping raw meats and then serving cooked food without any confusion or cross-contamination. The color-coding is simple but incredibly useful, especially when grilling for a group," said a satisfied Amazon purchaser of this 4.8-star product. One of the other more than 8,000 reviewers on Amazon pointed out their durability and these attractive details: "No worries about juices and marinade dripping or spilling when carrying them. They are light and have held up against dishwasher use."
A set of two 17-by-10.5-inch melamine trays costs $29.99. Each one is the right size for a whole chicken, three or four steaks, or six burgers, but if you need a bigger setup, Cuisinart also sells a pair of 18 by 14.5 inch trays for $49.99. Either way, they're dishwasher safe and shatterproof, and they nest together for easy storage. Armed with these trays and the four Cs of food safety, you're well on your way to the healthiest barbecue possible.
Extra-long grill tongs
You've probably got a couple of pairs of metal tongs lying around, but do you have any that are specifically designed for grilling? Give your poor little singed knuckle hairs a break from the heat and get these extra-long, stainless steel grill tongs. They're 17 inches long, so you can easily reach back into the depths of your grill without feeling the burn. They also have a ring pull for easy locking and a slip-resistant grip. The 4.8-star rating from over 6,000 reviews suggests that this simple tool is well worth the $6.99 spend.
"These 17" stainless steel grill tongs are a fantastic find for anyone who needs extended reach, secure grip, and durable construction. Whether you're flipping steaks over a hot charcoal grill or tossing veggies at a summer BBQ, these tongs offer control, comfort, and serious heat resistance," shared one seriously satisfied Amazon reviewer. Another said that they're still holding up well after two years of use.
A sturdy apron
Between jumping flames, snapping sausage casings, pops of rendering fat, and brushes dunked in barbecue sauce, you're bound to get something on your person — unless you're wearing a proper apron. Not only does it do a solid job of protecting your clothes, but it also provides an extra barrier against hot grease splatters and many other cookout-related accidents.
The Tosewever canvas cross back aprons come in nine different colors — such as cappuccino brown and dark red — and prices range from $16.99 to $24.99 depending on which hue you choose. The fabric is made with 100% cotton; the straps have leather detailing; and the loops and pockets are reinforced with metal rings or rivets. They also have a large pocket in the middle, plus a smaller one above it.
"I love this apron, it's very professional looking and very high quality. I throw it in with my regular laundry and it comes out perfect," said an Amazon shopper. Many others were impressed by the stain resistance and made note of the excellent durability not just for barbecuing but also for gardening, ceramics, jam-making, preschool teaching, and even rabbit-handling. No wonder around 2,100 reviewers gave these aprons an average of 4.6 stars.
A prep table you can stash away
There might not be anything more frustrating than balancing all your trays, sauces, and seasonings on one of those tiny little shelves on the side of the grill. It's simply not enough space to stay organized. A cluttered work area undoubtedly leads to an unpleasant experience for the cook and can increase the potential for spills and cross-contamination.
That's why you need this Anbte folding camping table. It's 24 by 16 inches, so it's big enough to provide a sizable extra surface, but not so large that it will get in the way, especially if your backyard or patio is on the smaller side. It's made out of lightweight aluminum, and there's a handy net where you can stash items that don't need to stand upright — like paper towels or cleaning supplies.
With 4.6 stars from more than 2,300 reviews, most buyers say that it's $42.99 well spent. "This little table has ended up being way more useful than I expected," commented an Amazon shopper that lives full-time in a van and uses the table for a variety of purposes. They later added, "When folded down it stores almost like a small hard-shell briefcase, which makes it super easy to tuck away without taking up awkward space. Setup and breakdown are quick and simple enough that I don't avoid using it out of laziness." This table will come in handy during grilling season, but you can easily stash it away when it's not needed.
Not one but four meat thermometers
If you're grilling and smoking with any kind of regularity, you're already using a meat thermometer. But, for aficionados that like to have multiple projects going at once, it's time for an upgrade. The TempPro TP17H digital meat thermometer has four different probes with a wide temperature range and reads in two seconds or less. That means you can time and temp a few different meats at once, or use two probes to get an accurate reading on a larger slow-cooked cut, such as a brisket.
Each probe connects to a touchscreen digital display. Helpfully, and unlike other similar products, both the probes and the wires that connect them to the screen are color-coded, as is the backlit display that shows that specific cut's set and actual temperature. This simple, but impactful, feature makes it a lot easier to keep yourself organized. "No guessing, no need to open the lid of a roaster or open your oven to take a temp. Just set it and let it do its thing and get perfectly done meats every time," commented one satisfied Amazon customer. "I use it for everything from smoking to yogurt," shared another reviewer on Amazon. This is one of those high-tech kitchen gadgets that are worth the price, according to reviews. It has a 4.5-star rating from over 26,200 reviews and costs $32.99.
Grill lights
Even the best-laid plans don't always play out how you hoped. Now that golden hour al fresco dinner is turning into a meal by moonlight, but that's no big deal when you've got Jasee barbecue grill lights. This pair of battery-powered lights is water- and heat-resistant, and they affix to the side of the grill with strong magnets at the base of each one. The neck is also flexible, so you can easily direct the glow exactly where you need it.
Amazon reviews like this one make it clear why this $19.99 product averages 4.6 stars: "Even in this cold weather in the Northeast we grilled out the other night. The lights stick very well to the grill, magnetically, and do provide sufficient lighting to check on the food as it's being cooked. They are really a great gadget to have. Well made, good quality and would recommend." These are also nice to have on hand when you just need a little extra light even when it's not nighttime, like for cloudy days or if you have a very shady outdoor space.
Heat-resistant gloves
Once you start smoking with Kitchen Perfection silicone gloves, you'll wonder why you didn't make the purchase sooner. The one-size-fits-most gloves come in a variety of colors, including black, hunter green, orange, and turquoise, and they cost about $30, give or take a few cents depending on exactly which color you choose. There are also small and extra-large sizes.
These gloves have a cotton lining, so they don't feel slippery on your hands, but the heavy-duty silicone exterior means you can safely grab pans and food that are as hot as 500 degrees Fahrenheit. "Love these! Made well and easy to clean, I have used them a LOT already for picking up hot brisket and ribs on my smoker. Much better than tongs since the meat is fragile and tender, so I can be more careful not to break it apart when flipping or moving the meat," shared one of the more than 4,000 Amazon reviewers. These gloves have an average of 4.6 stars.
A really big cutting board
You really can't cook much of anything without a cutting board, but do you have an extra-large one on hand? The Thirteen Chefs grooved cutting board measures 18 by 30 inches and is made out of high-density polyethylene. It's definitely heavy-duty — this cutting board is the same quality that you'd find in professional kitchens. Just keep in mind that it may be too big to easily fit in standard kitchen cabinets, sinks, and dishwashers (though it is dishwasher-safe).
It has an average of 4.7 stars, and a whopping 84% of those are 5-star ratings. Fans of the product appreciate the ½-inch thickness, sturdy construction, and groove that keeps juices from spilling off while carving up meat. "This is the best sized cutting board ever!!! No need to worry about not having enough space! Absolutely love it!" wrote an enthusiastic Amazon reviewer. It's large enough to comfortably clean a whole fish, carve a turkey, or slice up a brisket. For $48.95, you can get this cutting board in black or white, and the brand also offers several smaller ones if you need to build out your at-home collection.
Easy-to-dispense butcher paper
During smoking, butcher paper is essential. Pitmasters use it to wrap meats once they develop that signature blackened bark. Unlike aluminum foil, butcher paper is porous, allowing delicious smoke to permeate. At the same time, it permits some liquid to evaporate, which helps maintain the texture of the meat's exterior while still locking in enough moisture to keep it tender. This 175-foot roll of Bryco Goods pink butcher paper comes in a box with a built-in blade, so it's super easy to cut off a sheet when you need it.
Even if you're doing more grilling than barbecuing, this butcher paper still comes in handy. Instead of using plates, just tear off a piece for each of your guests. It's a fun, low-lift option, making both setting the table and cleaning up a breeze.
This product has more than 48,700 reviews and a 4.8-star rating — an 18-inch-wide roll costs $20.97, and one that's 24 inches wide costs $26.97. "The paper is thick, durable, and breathable — exactly what you want when wrapping brisket, pork shoulder, or ribs during the stall. It holds up beautifully to heat and moisture without falling apart or getting soggy. We've wrapped long smokes (12+ hours) and it performs flawlessly every time," commented a satisfied Amazon customer.
A beer cooler
When you're the one in charge of the grill, it's easy to lose track of time as you tackle one cooking task after another. Before you know it, your beer is as warm as the air outside. A Yeti Rambler Colster can insulator definitely comes in clutch. Standard 12-ounce beer (or soda) cans — as well as some tall boys and longneck bottles — fit snuggly inside. For $25 each, you can choose between more than a dozen different colors, including taupe, red, seafoam, and tropical pink.
Here's what one very happy Amazon shopper had to say: "If you're looking for the gold standard of durability, this is it. My husband and I each have one of these Yeti Colsters, and they have been through everything with us — from wooded hiking trails and long road trips to just relaxing on the back deck. Four years later, they still work as well as the day we bought them." Over 36,800 reviews and a 4.8-star average rating show that this reviewer is definitely not alone in their opinion. Hot beer is bad vibes; cold beer is self-care.