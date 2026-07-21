11 Clever Grilling Supplies Worth Getting On Amazon

You might not think twice before reaching for a typical wire brush when it's time to clean off the grill, but maybe you should. Those wire bristles are not always super secure, which means they can get stuck on food while it's cooking. The best-case scenario is that one of your guests has to awkwardly dig a piece of metal out of their mouth. The worst case is that said bristle makes it to someone's tonsils, esophagus, or intestines, which can cause serious medical issues.

That's why you need a Meker bristle-free grill brush. With a 4.6-star rating from more than 1,300 reviews, even skeptics and grilling old-timers were impressed by this cleaning tool. The device has a curved plastic handle, a built-in scraper, and a stainless steel scrubbing pad that attaches with extra grippy velcro. For the price of $24.95, you'll also get five replacement pads. To clean, simply soak the scrubber in cold water before going to town on the warm grill grates. When you're done, the detachable, bristle-free scrubber can be hand washed or tossed in the dishwasher.

"This is .. by far.. the best grill cleaning system i have ever used..and no fear of loose bristles..and very quick," shared one satisfied Amazon reviewer. "The pad attaches with a strong velcro that holds it in place. Using it right after cooking when the grill is hot works wonders. EVERYTHING comes off with just cold water and the brush," exclaimed another customer on Amazon.