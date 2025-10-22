The Dangerous Grilling Mistake That Often Goes Unnoticed

Whether you're cooking with charcoal or gas, the best grill sessions end with satisfied bellies full of smoky fare — never with contracting a foodborne illness. Proper safety practices, like cleaning your meat thermometer in between uses, ensure you and yours are kept safe from ingesting harmful bacteria. Yet, there's one common mistake folks make when grilling that can cause a cookout to become a recipe for disaster.

The Takeout spoke with Scott Thomas, the Original Grillin' Fool and owner of GrillinFools.com, about best practices to employ on the grill. He specifically mentioned the utensils you use. "The conventional wisdom is one set of tongs for cooked meat and one for raw. Particularly with chicken," he told The Takeout. "When I'm doing the multiple tong thing, I like two different color tongs so I don't forget which is which," he added. Using the same utensil for both can easily result in cross-contamination, a common cause of acquiring a foodborne illness.

However, when it comes to pork and beef, Thomas holds a somewhat controversial opinion about using the same technique. "For beef and pork, I don't usually worry about it. Some folks are going to cringe at that," he admitted. Still, Thomas's reasoning does make some sense. "Beef can be served raw (tartare) and be just fine. The USDA suggests 145 degrees Fahrenheit for pork (medium rare)," he said. "Generally, the meat is cooked at north of 400 degrees for steaks and chops ... So it doesn't take long for the temps of the grill to burn off any germs."