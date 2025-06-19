Skip The Breasts If You Want The Best Grilled Chicken And Grab This Cut Instead

We've reached a point in food media where we can almost all agree that chicken breast is one of meat's biggest snoozefests. Sure, it's lean, widely available, and familiar. But when it comes to grilling, chicken breasts are often a disappointment. They dry out quickly, lack richness, and require constant babysitting to avoid becoming rubbery. If you're looking for the best grilled chicken experience, it's time to rethink your routine.

Shannon Snell, the pitmaster at Sonny's BBQ, knows a thing or two about grilling. "Thighs are great and a more flavorful option over chicken breast due to the fat content," he recommends. "Fat is flavor in the BBQ world." That fat bastes the meat as it cooks, keeping it juicy and delivering the kind of richness that chicken breasts could never. When grilled properly, the skin on a chicken thigh also crisps up nicely, giving you that contrast of textures that makes grilling so good.

While the practice seems deceptively simple, there are some pretty common mistakes everyone makes when grilling chicken. Grilling is not a gentle process. You're dealing with high heat, open flames, and the potential for overcooking in seconds. With their low fat content and even lower margin for error, chicken breasts can easily turn out dry, stringy, or unevenly cooked. So why not try a thigh?