Skip The Breasts If You Want The Best Grilled Chicken And Grab This Cut Instead
We've reached a point in food media where we can almost all agree that chicken breast is one of meat's biggest snoozefests. Sure, it's lean, widely available, and familiar. But when it comes to grilling, chicken breasts are often a disappointment. They dry out quickly, lack richness, and require constant babysitting to avoid becoming rubbery. If you're looking for the best grilled chicken experience, it's time to rethink your routine.
Shannon Snell, the pitmaster at Sonny's BBQ, knows a thing or two about grilling. "Thighs are great and a more flavorful option over chicken breast due to the fat content," he recommends. "Fat is flavor in the BBQ world." That fat bastes the meat as it cooks, keeping it juicy and delivering the kind of richness that chicken breasts could never. When grilled properly, the skin on a chicken thigh also crisps up nicely, giving you that contrast of textures that makes grilling so good.
While the practice seems deceptively simple, there are some pretty common mistakes everyone makes when grilling chicken. Grilling is not a gentle process. You're dealing with high heat, open flames, and the potential for overcooking in seconds. With their low fat content and even lower margin for error, chicken breasts can easily turn out dry, stringy, or unevenly cooked. So why not try a thigh?
Chicken thighs have more fat and flavor
Thighs are naturally forgiving. Their higher fat content allows them to withstand longer cooking times and higher temperatures without sacrificing moisture. This makes them perfect for the grill, where heat can be unpredictable and outside distractions (like toddlers and flying footballs) are everywhere. There's also some tips and tricks you can do to keep your thighs extra juicy.
"There are a few things that can be done when it comes to not drying out chicken thighs: Injections and butter," Shannon Snell advises. "Drizzling butter can help prevent drying the chicken out and keeping it juicy, while injection adds moisture to aid in water loss during the cooking process."
Chicken thighs have a more robust flavor base with all that delicious fat, which means they play well with bold marinades, spice rubs, and glazes. Another big win for thighs is that they're cheaper. Per pound, chicken thighs (especially bone-in, skin-on) are usually way more affordable than breasts.