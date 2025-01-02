Kielbasa And Andouille May Both Be Sausages, But The Spice Sets Them Apart

There's nothing quite as comforting as the hearty, flavor-packed bite of a sausage on a chilly day. From chorizo to Thuringer summer sausage, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of unique varieties. As such, it's easy to get your sausages confused. Two popular varieties that are often mixed up are kielbasa and andouille. Both are smoky pork sausages with delightful names and European origins, but the similarities pretty much end there.

Andouille usually refers to a smoked tripe sausage flavored with onions and wine in France. However, most Americans will probably be more familiar with the andouille of Cajun cuisine, which is typically made with coarsely ground pork butt, garlic, and a heavy dose of spices. Kielbasa, on the other hand, can refer to any Polish sausage, and Poland boasts hundreds of kielbasa varieties. In America, however, the term kielbasa typically refers to a mildly herbaceous, cured, and smoked pork sausage (exemplified by the extremely American innovation of Hasselback kielbasa).