What's New At Costco In July 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

Costco is a store that never stops one-upping itself by introducing new and exciting products for consumers to purchase and enjoy every single month, all without showing any signs of stopping. So, as we mourn the losses of seasonal items that have gone away in recent months (I am personally missing Costco's lemon custard pie from this past spring), there's no better way to enjoy the summer than seeing some of the most exciting new discoveries at the third-largest retailer in the United States.

This time last month, Costco was introducing June's lineup of new items, like the Ultra Red, White, and Blue Razz Monster Energy and the Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Back Ribs, but the unique items that have popped up in the time since are just as worthwhile; with some being absolute must-buy products during your next trip to the retailer. Of the eight new grocery items selected for this list, each and every one of them is sure to satisfy your needs in the kitchen — whether you're looking for the perfect sandwich topping, a satisfying sweet treat, or an entire meal for you and your family packed into one large package.