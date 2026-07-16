What's New At Costco In July 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
Costco is a store that never stops one-upping itself by introducing new and exciting products for consumers to purchase and enjoy every single month, all without showing any signs of stopping. So, as we mourn the losses of seasonal items that have gone away in recent months (I am personally missing Costco's lemon custard pie from this past spring), there's no better way to enjoy the summer than seeing some of the most exciting new discoveries at the third-largest retailer in the United States.
This time last month, Costco was introducing June's lineup of new items, like the Ultra Red, White, and Blue Razz Monster Energy and the Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Back Ribs, but the unique items that have popped up in the time since are just as worthwhile; with some being absolute must-buy products during your next trip to the retailer. Of the eight new grocery items selected for this list, each and every one of them is sure to satisfy your needs in the kitchen — whether you're looking for the perfect sandwich topping, a satisfying sweet treat, or an entire meal for you and your family packed into one large package.
Kirkland Signature Chicken and Grain Protein Bowl
For starters, we have a nutritious item made at Costco's deli in the form of the Kirkland Signature Chicken and Grain Protein Bowl. The bowl is comprised of several core ingredients — shredded rotisserie chicken, quinoa, barley, romaine lettuce, spinach, roasted edamame, hard-boiled eggs, and pickled red cabbage — and comes with two additional toppings in the form of cashews and an Asian sesame dressing. Because they're all separated within the same box you get to pick and choose how much of each ingredient you want in your bowl, a beneficial quality of a product that many say you can use for either meal prep or to feed yourself and your loved ones all at once.
You can buy the Kirkland Signature Chicken and Grain Protein Bowl from Costco for $10.20 per pound.
Nutella Peanut Spread
Next up is a brand that many Costco shoppers know and love, which is now coming out with a new variation of its classic recipe. Nutella first introduced the Nutella Peanut Spread With Cocoa to the world earlier this year and it quickly became a product that consumers adored. The roasted peanut flavor paired with the typical chocolatey goodness that the original hazelnut Nutella is known for is a clear standout, with some calling it even better than the classic spread we all know and love. The Nutella Peanut Spread is now available in two-packs at Costco, allowing even more consumers to see what all the fuss is about.
You can buy the two-pack of Nutella Peanut Spread from Costco for $12.99.
Kewpie Spicy Mayo
Another new and exciting variation of a classic condiment involves the Japanese brand Kewpie which started producing spicy mayonnaise earlier this year and has begun selling it in Costco stores. Kewpie Mayo is a popular condiment that has increased in visibility and acclaim stateside over the past decade, with some considering it one of the ideal mayo brands to use when making homemade tuna salad. All this to say Kewpie Spicy Mayo is an absolute must-try for those looking to enjoy an even tastier version of the rich condiment for everyday use. The product is not yet available on Costco's website, but consumers online have noted that the sauce costs $6.89 in-person.
Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake
Turning our attention to the sweeter things in life, Costco recently rolled out the new Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake at stores nationwide, and it's without a doubt one of the most unique desserts you'll find in the bakery section. The waffle cone-flavored cake is accompanied by a cream cheese filling and chocolate-filled waffle cones on top, all covered in a delectable caramel and chocolate drizzle to complete the sweet cake. The new Waffle Cone Bar Cake at Costco was immediately alluring to consumers, and in the weeks since its debut it continues to impress those who give it a shot.
Buy the Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake from Costco for $21.55.
Kirkland Signature Pretzel Bagels
Another item that is new to the bakery section of Costco is the Kirkland Signature Pretzel Bagels. Each package comes with eight, large pretzel bagels, all of which are soft, chewy, and savory; making them perfect for sandwiches or for adding some cream cheese. Regardless of how you plan on eating them, the Bavarian-style pretzel bagels are a delicious upgrade to the simple bagels sold at Costco and are certainly worth trying out if you're hoping to enjoy some bready goodness at a low price.
Buy the Kirkland Signature Pretzel Bagels from Costco for $4.99.
Kirkland Signature Seafood Boil Kit
A slightly controversial new product at Costco is the ready-to-make seafood boil sold in the store's seafood section. The Kirkland Signature Seafood Boil Kit features Dungeness crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, roasted red potatoes, and corn as well as a seasoning packet; all of which go into a pot and cook together in a matter of minutes. However, the price of the seafood boil at Costco has been the subject of plenty of scrutiny, with many saying it costs far too much for the simple ingredients it includes. Nevertheless, the ease of the seafood boil kit can't be beat, so giving it a shot is undoubtedly a wise choice if you're willing to pay a little more for a simple and delicious meal that both you and your loved ones can enjoy. The product is not yet available to purchase on Costco's website, but commenters online have noted that the seafood boil costs $11.99 per pound in-person.
Kirkland Signature BBQ Platter
In a similar vein to the Seafood Boil, Costco's new Kirkland Signature BBQ Platter is a simple and effective one-stop shop for a delicious array of BBQ staples all in one container. The platter includes chicken wings, ribs, cold potato salad, corn on the cob, pickles, pickled onions, and some BBQ sauce — a laundry list of some of the best BBQ dishes you could possibly ask for. So, while those who are excited to fire up the grill can choose to buy their own meat at Costco for a great BBQ this summer, anyone looking for a quick hit of delicious BBQ that doesn't require them to get their hands dirty will be grateful for this platter's existence.
Buy the Kirkland Signature BBQ Platter from Costco for $6.23 per pound.
Food Court Chicken Strips
It's always nice to see brand new grocery products at Costco, but it's arguably even more exciting when a new item appears on the chain's food court menu. This time around, it's the long-awaited chicken strips that have been added to Costco food court menus across the country. The Costco chicken strips were tested in a handful of Costco locations in Illinois back in May, and they appear to have been a success as they are now available more or less all over the country. These chicken strips come in baskets of five alongside some dipping sauce at the low price of $6.99.
People who have had the chance to try the chicken strips already have lauded them for their large size and high quality. Plenty of people who haven't had the chance yet are patiently anticipating their arrival at the local Costco. So, after you've picked up all the new Costco finds that have popped up in the grocery section over the past month, be sure to pay the food court a visit — you might be lucky enough to hop on the chicken strip bandwagon early to celebrate a successful trip to the store.