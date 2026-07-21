4 Cuts Of Meat You Should Order At Outback Steakhouse Every Time

Over the past several years, Outback Steakhouse has had to work hard to measure up to industry leaders like Texas Roadhouse, which is far and away the biggest steakhouse chain in the country. While a restaurant can put in this work in different ways, be it by producing incredible appetizers or one-of-a-kind customer service, a great steakhouse chain needs to provide great steak first and foremost to really compete for the crown. Luckily for fans of the Florida-founded, Australian-themed steakhouse, Outback indeed has some premium steaks to choose from, but some are certainly better than others.

Outback's selection of Choice-grade steaks (which is what makes Outback more affordable than other steakhouse chains) is an enjoyable array of beef. Outback Steakhouse currently offers only a handful of signature steaks on its nationwide menu, and while each and every one of them has its fair share of fans, there are four in particular that are absolutely must-try for one reason or another. So, if you're thinking about visiting one of the over 600 Outback Steakhouse locations in the United States, let me be your guide on the absolute best steak dinners the well-regarded chain has to offer.