4 Cuts Of Meat You Should Order At Outback Steakhouse Every Time
Over the past several years, Outback Steakhouse has had to work hard to measure up to industry leaders like Texas Roadhouse, which is far and away the biggest steakhouse chain in the country. While a restaurant can put in this work in different ways, be it by producing incredible appetizers or one-of-a-kind customer service, a great steakhouse chain needs to provide great steak first and foremost to really compete for the crown. Luckily for fans of the Florida-founded, Australian-themed steakhouse, Outback indeed has some premium steaks to choose from, but some are certainly better than others.
Outback's selection of Choice-grade steaks (which is what makes Outback more affordable than other steakhouse chains) is an enjoyable array of beef. Outback Steakhouse currently offers only a handful of signature steaks on its nationwide menu, and while each and every one of them has its fair share of fans, there are four in particular that are absolutely must-try for one reason or another. So, if you're thinking about visiting one of the over 600 Outback Steakhouse locations in the United States, let me be your guide on the absolute best steak dinners the well-regarded chain has to offer.
Down Under Delmonico Ribeye
While most steakhouse chains have their own rendition of the classic ribeye steak, a great Delmonico is much harder to find in this day and age. The Delmonico steak (a thick and juicy cut that's similar but not identical to the standard ribeye) at Outback Steakhouse does a great job of representing the cut. It's a 15-ounce cut of steak sourced from the rib of the cow, joining both the 13-ounce Rockhampton Ribeye and the 20-ounce Bone-In Ribeye as the three ribeye options on the menu. What sets the Delmonico apart is the fact that its lack of a bone does not take away from its taste whatsoever. While bone-in ribeyes are known for being more flavorful than their boneless counterparts, the Delmonico at Outback is considered by many to be the strongest of them all in terms of both taste and texture.
As far as price point is concerned, the Down Under Delmonico costs $34.94, which might be a minor deterrent for those looking for a more affordable cut of meat. Still, affordability and quality are not always friends. If you're dying for a thick, fatty steak that's as tender as can be, Outback's Delmonico steak is worth its high price. Plus, considering the Delmonico is $2 cheaper than the bone-in ribeye, fans of the melt-in-your-mouth tenderness of this smaller steak find that it provides plenty of bang for their buck.
Center-Cut Sirloin
If you're a fan of steak but find yourself on a budget, there are few steakhouse dinners quite as ideal as Outback's Center-Cut Sirloin. The simple yet effective cut is priced at $17.99 for a 6-ounce steak and $20.79 for an 8-ounce steak, meaning those who want to enjoy a steak dinner alongside their friends and family without paying an exorbitant price can still do so.
With that being said, just because the sirloin is affordable doesn't mean it's not also a delicious cut of meat. While fine dining restaurants have routinely snubbed the sirloin, this incredibly versatile cut of beef is the perfect choice for those wanting to get an assessment of how good a steakhouse truly is. The versatility here allows you to experiment with any of Outback's several steak topping options without worry, as chances are good they will pair quite well with the catch-all cut. Plus, the steak has a strong beefy flavor that is sure to please as well as slightly more marbling than something like the filet mignon, which makes the flavor even more pronounced.
Chimichurri Filet
Speaking of utilizing Outback Steakhouse's toppings, the Chimichurri Filet is one of the only signature steak dinners at the restaurant that automatically comes with a sauce on top — and for good reason. Outback's chimichurri sauce (an Argentinian-inspired steak sauce that, unlike A1 sauce, won't get you dirty looks at high-quality steakhouses) has a remarkably bright, amplifying taste that fits with just about any steak you add it to. The Chimichurri Filet sees the sauce complement the meat it rests upon so beautifully that it needs to be tasted to be believed.
The Chimichurri Filet has slices of tenderloin laid out on a plate with a generous helping of chimichurri sauce on top, giving the lean meat a major upgrade in flavor. In fact, one of the only drawbacks of the Chimichurri Filet is its price; at $28.49, the steak is among the more expensive at the steakhouse, although one can argue that the sides that automatically come with it makes up for that fact. The steak comes with petals of one of Outback Steakhouse's most popular starters, the Bloomin' Onion; giving consumers a nice, crunchy side to enjoy alongside the tender filet. This comes alongside the steakhouse potato of your choosing and an additional side, which makes the entire dinner plate a decent value and certainly well worth giving a try during your next visit to Outback.
Prime Rib
Finally, we have a popular type of steak that reviewers online insist Outback Steakhouse does better than any of its competitors. The prime rib is a slow-cooked cut of beef that's often compared to a rib roast, and Outback's variation of the dish — fittingly called The Classic Prime Rib — stands out for its beautiful color, remarkable flavor, and the au jus that comes with it. The meat's coloring, in particular, is highly praised at Outback, with the vibrant red interior of the meat being exactly what diners are looking for in a medium-rare prime rib.
Unfortunately, despite being one of the most widely beloved cuts of meat at Outback Steakhouse, the Classic Prime Rib is also one of the hardest to get. The dish is currently only available for purchase on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; giving it a well-deserved (albeit oftentimes frustrating) air of exclusivity which is befitting of a dish of its caliber. Price seems to vary quite a bit by location, but weekend diners have no reason not to give it a shot.