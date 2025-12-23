Longhorn Vs Outback Vs Texas Roadhouse: This Steakhouse Chain Is The Biggest Of Them All

While there are local mom and pop steakhouses scattered throughout America, Longhorn, Outback, and Texas Roadhouse dominate the steak game. But of the beefy trio, which one is king of the hill? There are a couple of ways to break it down, but in terms of overall sales, Longhorn and Outback don't hold a candle to Texas Roadhouse.

Based on sales across the chain's nationwide footprint, Texas Roadhouse ranks not only higher than its steakhouse competitors but also chain restaurants as a whole. The home of the affordable Road Kill dinner boasted nearly $5.5 billion in sales for fiscal year 2024. In contrast, Longhorn only secured roughly $3 billion, and Outback put a paltry $2.7 billion on its books the same year. There may be things these steakhouses do better than Texas Roadhouse, but amassing sales isn't one of them.

However, impressive annual income isn't the only factor that makes TR the biggest steakhouse in the nation. Many chain restaurant concepts struggled in 2024, but Texas Roadhouse flourished. If Outback and Longhorn want to remain relevant to diners across America, they might want to take a peek at how the captain of the industry is manifesting its current success.