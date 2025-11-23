The Unappetizingly Named Texas Roadhouse Dinner That's Actually A Great Deal

Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill dish may not be the best item on Texas Roadhouse's menu — but it's hardly the worst. It's also about half the price of the bone-in ribeye. One Redditor described the dish as "really underrated. Looks like road kill, but tastes like heaven," while another forum member said it was one of their go to orders. A Facebook user enthused, "Roadkill never tasted so good! Chop steak smothered in sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Jack cheese — with green beans, loaded mashed potatoes, and those iconic rolls. Texas Roadhouse, you've outdone yourself."

Not everyone has had a positive encounter with the dish, however. A few disappointed diners spoke of ordering their Road Kill medium and being served meat so rare that it was still mushy inside, while a TripAdvisor user had the opposite experience with the dish. The title of their review indicated they were "looking forward to eating the Road Kill," but they were unhappy to be served "a flattened dry caddy of meat." The USDA recommends that all ground beef be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, corresponding to well done — which is exactly how they ordered it.

While experiences at Texas Roadhouse vary, one way to avoid either an undercooked or dry chopped steak — and save yourself even more money — would be to DIY your own Road Kill at home. A homemade version of the recipe can be made fairy easily by seasoning ground beef with salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce, and forming it into vaguely steak-shaped patties. Topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions, along with melted Monterey Jack, you can cook your meat to your exact preference.