The Unappetizingly Named Texas Roadhouse Dinner That's Actually A Great Deal
Would you eat a smashed possum? Depends. Venison from a deer hit by a car is a different story, though — since it doesn't taste any different from the kind harvested by hunting. This is why some cooks will use salvaged roadkill, which is legal to do in California and quite a few other states. But the idea still gives many people the ick. It's not enough to deter Texas Roadhouse from using it for one of its dinners, however, since the menu features a moderately-priced entree called "Road Kill."
The Road Kill dinner is priced around $14.50, making it one of the budget-friendly options hiding on steakhouse chain menus. For comparison, the six-ounce sirloin comes in at the same price. If you want sautéed mushrooms and onions or jack cheese, however, you'll be paying nearly $3 worth of up charges, while all of those toppings are included with the Road Kill. The reason it's so cheap isn't because it includes any actual roadkill, but because it's made with chopped steak, which is essentially a fancied-up hamburger patty. This ingredient is not much less expensive than a standard steak.
The Road Kill Dinner has plenty of fans
Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill dish may not be the best item on Texas Roadhouse's menu — but it's hardly the worst. It's also about half the price of the bone-in ribeye. One Redditor described the dish as "really underrated. Looks like road kill, but tastes like heaven," while another forum member said it was one of their go to orders. A Facebook user enthused, "Roadkill never tasted so good! Chop steak smothered in sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Jack cheese — with green beans, loaded mashed potatoes, and those iconic rolls. Texas Roadhouse, you've outdone yourself."
Not everyone has had a positive encounter with the dish, however. A few disappointed diners spoke of ordering their Road Kill medium and being served meat so rare that it was still mushy inside, while a TripAdvisor user had the opposite experience with the dish. The title of their review indicated they were "looking forward to eating the Road Kill," but they were unhappy to be served "a flattened dry caddy of meat." The USDA recommends that all ground beef be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, corresponding to well done — which is exactly how they ordered it.
While experiences at Texas Roadhouse vary, one way to avoid either an undercooked or dry chopped steak — and save yourself even more money — would be to DIY your own Road Kill at home. A homemade version of the recipe can be made fairy easily by seasoning ground beef with salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce, and forming it into vaguely steak-shaped patties. Topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions, along with melted Monterey Jack, you can cook your meat to your exact preference.