11 Steakhouse Chain Menus Hiding Budget-Friendly Options

Steakhouses have a reputation for being where budgets go to die. Between the $50 ribeyes, à-la-carte sides, and a check that could double as your phone bill, it's easy to forget that some of these chains actually hide solid deals in plain sight. You just have to know where to look.

These aren't the prix-fixe dinners meant to impress your boss or the overpriced surf-and-turf specials that add up before the bread hits the table. We're talking about the sneaky weekday meals, happy hour menus, and combo deals that let you eat like a steakhouse regular without the financial debt.

From a full three-course deal to happy hour sliders, each of these finds delivers big flavor on a smaller tab. Some even come with all those extras that other steakhouses love to charge for. Whether you're craving a legit sirloin for lunch money prices or want to dip into a place like STK or Morton's without committing to a full entrée, these are the meals that make steakhouse dining actually feel like a treat again, not a splurge you'll regret later. Note that all prices are accurate as of writing but are subject to change from restaurant to restaurant.