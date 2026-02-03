Don't Ask For This Popular Steak Sauce At Top-Tier Steakhouses

A good steakhouse provides an experience worthy of special occasions. Unlike regular restaurants, these specialized eateries offer a more elegant atmosphere and promise a steak so perfect that you won't be able to recreate the taste at home. (After all, no one wants to spend their hard-earned money on a good-enough steak they could've cooked themselves.) Yet one of the biggest mistakes that people make when visiting top-tier steakhouses is asking for A.1. sauce, according to Chip Carter, producer and host of "Where The Food Comes From."

The ever-popular product is one of the best steak sauces that you can buy at a store. It is perfectly fine for a cook-out with friends or for a homemade steak dinner, but you don't want store-quality sauce at a restaurant. As Carter puts it, "why on Earth would you deluge a high-end steak with what's basically gussied-up ketchup?" He believes this sauce is best fit for hamburgers or cheap round steak.

If you want sauce to accompany your steak, there are plenty of options that complement the dish without taking over. "My favorite [is] cognac and peppercorn – decadently elegant and not overpowering. Certainly, there's garlic-studded chef's butter. Occasionally these days we see a chimichurri coming into play. Wine-based sauces are [also] deservedly popular," he notes. Almost any steakhouse will probably have A.1. sauce, but, according to Carter, "they don't want you to ask and they don't want to give it to you. You should not embarrass yourself like that."