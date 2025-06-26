Our Favorite Store-Bought Steak Sauce Bottles Up Impeccable Flavor

A perfectly seasoned steak doesn't always need a sauce, but sometimes adding a touch of your favorite bottled product can go a long way to perk up a boring cut of beef. So we recently set our brand biases aside and did a blind taste test of 10 steak sauces to see which ones we enjoyed best. Our favorite sauce was one everyone knows and loves, and it shouldn't come as a surprise to many of you. Because if classic A.1. is your favorite steak sauce, it ended up being our blind favorite too, even when competing against a variation on its own brand.

Our taster absolutely loved the flavor. "It isn't too sweet, lends the perfect amount of tanginess, and yields a very subtle peppery taste," she said. She also appreciated that it wasn't too thin either, showing that texture and thickness do matter when it comes to steak sauces. Other brands we tried were either too sweet, had flavors that didn't work well with steak, or just didn't read as steak sauce, such as Heinz 57. And A.1.'s Thick and Hearty variation was strangely neither thick nor hearty, which is part of why the original version was able to claw its way to the top.