The Key Differences Between A Steakhouse And A Regular Restaurant

If there is one restaurant concept that just screams "American fare," it's steakhouses. There is an exceptional steakhouse in every state if you know where to look, teeming with extraordinary cuts of beef served to guests from wall to wall. Unlike other restaurants, steak is the star of the show, but having a menu centered around perfectly cooked meat isn't the only characteristic that sets a steakhouse apart from various other dining concepts.

From bistros to chain seafood haunts, many restaurants sell steak that would never dub themselves a "steakhouse." The real deal will typically boast menu options that can be hard to find at other establishments, like juicy bone-in prime rib and cuts that are challenging to cook, like tomahawk steaks. However, that doesn't mean that only mouthwatering beef is served. Just as a seafood restaurant might have beef options, a steakhouse will occasionally have some ocean fare on the menu, likely in the form of a surf and turf offering.

The types of accompaniments that accent premium steaks are also unique in steakhouses. Diners will frequently see sauces that aren't common in other restaurant concepts, such as creamy horseradish, Bearnaise, and chimichurri topping their meat. Rich side dishes like creamed spinach and fluffy mashed potatoes make you want to come with an appetite, and elegant wine lists, along with innovative cocktails, are refined options to wash down all that hearty fare. Still, while a steakhouse is primarily defined by the cuisine it serves, it's not only about the food.