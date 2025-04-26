The Reason Outback Steakhouse's Meat Is So Cheap

Outback Steakhouse's kitschy Australian theme and the steaks on its menu are the two pillars of its brand identity — both of which are front and center in the name. But while the chain restaurant is actually not nearly as Australian as you might think, its steaks really are a popular draw — along with the iconic Bloomin' Onion, of course. The appeal isn't just how the steaks taste, but their lower price point compared to more premium steakhouses. How can Outback sell its steaks for less? It's all about the grade.

Fancier steakhouses use USDA prime beef, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's top-quality grade. Outback doesn't disclose its steaks' grade, but they're believed to be the second-highest, USDA choice, which is less expensive. However, it's not trying to pull a fast one on customers, even though Outback was once bizarrely labeled "evil." Choice beef is still high quality, and it's commonly used by casual dining restaurants. So it's not surprising that the grade of beef competitors like Texas Roadhouse serve is also USDA choice.

Beef graded prime has the most fat marbling running through it, creating luscious flavor and a tender, juicy mouthfeel. Prime meat comes from younger animals, which also increases tenderness. No more than 5% or 6% of U.S. beef is prime. Choice beef, as already stated, is still very good meat with nice marbling, just not as much as the top grade. The lowest of the three main grades is USDA select, the least marbled and cheapest. It's generally the lowest grade sold in stores.