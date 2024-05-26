The Bizarre Reason Outback Steakhouse Was Once Labeled 'Evil'

You might know Outback Steakhouse as the place with the commercials that have a distinctly Australian voiceover and some sizzling B-roll shots of steak on a plate. What you might not know is that back in 2017, the chain restaurant was thought to be associated with demonic cult activities.

Yes, you read that right. For a brief moment, because of a tweet mapping out the locations of Outback Steakhouse restaurants in multiple cities, people thought the chain could be plotting some evil shenanigans. A now-suspended account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a map image connecting some Outback Steakhouse locations, which seemed to form a pentagram.

Other users joined in this investigation and noticed the pentagram layout popping up in many areas across the country, with more than 100,000 X users reposting the original pentagram map and similar posts. This led to a barrage of talk about what this all meant when it comes to Outback Steakhouse as a whole. While some users continued to see pentagrams and theorize, others began posting different patterns they noticed when connecting Outback Steakhouse restaurants on maps.

