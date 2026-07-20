5 Best Tips For Picking The Best Rack Of Ribs For Grilling This Summer

Forget the ice cold beers, charred corn on the cob, and grilled hot dogs with the perfect snap. I simply don't want hamburgers, juicy cuts of grilled steak, or skewered kabobs loaded with summer's best vegetables when there are ribs to be enjoyed. Savory, fatty, tender, and downright fun to eat; a glossy rack of ribs is the undeniable queen of the cookout in my humble, hungry opinion.

For ribs that come off the grill as the best possible version of themselves, it all starts with choosing the right package of the raw ingredient. To get some advice, we spoke to Isaac Bernal Carbajo, executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations. He shared five key tips for selecting a great rack of ribs at the market. Whether you're heading to your local butcher or the grocery store meat department, this advice will serve you well. And remember: If you need a second opinion, it's always a good idea to ask the professionals behind the counter.