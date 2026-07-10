The Sticky-Sweet Ingredient That Makes Caramelized BBQ 10x Better

Sugar is a standard ingredient in barbecue sauces, and it can be found in many different forms. Some sauces call for honey or maple syrup; you can even make flavorful, perfectly caramelized pork chops with Dr Pepper soda. One sweet ingredient you won't normally see? White sugar. White sugar ruins barbecue sauce with its flat flavor, so many recipes call for brown sugar instead. If you really want to level up your sauce, though, reach for brown sugar's extra-flavorful cousin: muscovado sugar.

You can use straight molasses, too — many recipes call for it — but the gooey ingredient's strong flavor can overwhelm your sauce. Muscovado sugar, the middle ground between brown sugar and molasses, adds depth without drowning out spicy or savory notes. It has a rich, dark flavor, which complements savory, spicy, or acidic notes and adds complexity to the sauce. Muscovado sugar balances toffee notes with an earthiness that pairs well with meat. It has a certain smokiness, too, which makes it a good choice for meats cooked in a kitchen rather than over coals. It won't have the same intensity as, say, liquid smoke, but you won't run the risk of overdoing it, either.