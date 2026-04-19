It doesn't take much for someone to become completely turned off by a particular meat department. Because of the nature of the product, anything that seems slightly off is going to exacerbate the repulsion — be it an odor, a color, a dicey inventory, or a problematic worker. This isn't the canned good aisle after all. Expectations are different in the meat section.

All this to say that supermarket chains really have to be on their game when it comes to the deli and butchery components of its stores. Because if it's not, customers are more than willing to put the shop on blast. And, that's fair too: Subpar meat offerings can be not only unpleasant, but a serious health risk. There's no quicker way to disintegrate a fan base then by almost killing them.

Which of the big grocery chains have the most-complained about meat departments? It was unfortunately tough to choose, as it seems the bigger the grocer, the more difficult it is to keep tabs on what's going on in every location. And, meat is something that has to be monitored regularly. So, we settled for 12 grocery store meat departments shoppers complain about most.